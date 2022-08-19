Facts

16:54 19.08.2022

Govt permits up to ten employees of export companies to travel abroad for up to seven days from Sept 1 – Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allowed up to ten employees of export-oriented companies, who have an average wage of at least UAH 20,000 and have debts in taxes and fees to the national budget, to travel abroad for up to seven days starting from September 1, 2022, First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, who is also the Economy Minister of Ukraine, has said.

"There is a big demand from export-oriented businesses for having ability to travel abroad, and today we at the Cabinet of Ministers decided that from September 1 businesses that pay official wages, have no debts in taxes and fees to the budget, whose average wage is at least UAH 20,000, […] then 10% of their personnel, but not more than ten people, will be able to travel abroad for up to seven days at the request of the employer. All this will be implemented on the Diia portal," Svyrydenko said on the air of the Ukrainian telethon on Friday.

The minister added this is an important step that is necessary for business, so that employees be able to participate in international events, sign business contracts and return to Ukraine in order to develop their business.

