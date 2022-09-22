Facts

14:56 22.09.2022

Departure of male students of foreign universities abroad during martial law banned from Sept 14 – State Border Guard Service

2 min read
Departure of male students of foreign universities abroad during martial law in Ukraine since September 14 is impossible, speaker of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko has said.

"Earlier, back in March, a decision of the top military leadership of Ukraine provided an opportunity to continue education to those students who had already studied before February 24, and the border guards complied with this norm. However, lately we have seen a lot of speculation when documents are forged en masse about studying in foreign universities. In July-August alone, we identified about 600 such documents. Because of this, another decision was made by the top military leadership to deprive such a category of the right to cross the border," Demchenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

The speaker specified that this decision was made on September 14.

"The border guards operate within legislation that regulates the crossing of the state border. As you know, Ukrainian men from 18 to 60 years old are generally limited to travel outside of Ukraine. There are exceptions that are spelled out in government resolution No. 57, which provides for the rules for Ukrainian citizens to cross the border, including for the period of martial law. The category of students does not fall under the exception, and they are not allowed to cross the border to leave Ukraine," Demchenko stressed.

