Telecom

20:21 27.04.2023

Nova Poshta will open two branches in Czech Republic in June, postpones opening of branches in Germany

2 min read
Nova Poshta LLC, the leader of express delivery in Ukraine, has adjusted its plans for entering new markets in Europe and plans to open branches in Germany after the launch of the first two branches in Prague (the Czech Republic), co-owner of Nova Poshta Viacheslav Klimov said on the sidelines of the SUP DAY FORUM, organized by the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs (SUP).

"We are opening. Everything is going according to plan. Now the Czech Republic will open first. This will happen in early June. We plan to open in Prague for sure. At first, there will be one branch, but in a few weeks the second one will open. The next country will most likely be Germany," he said.

Klimov explained the shift in opening dates by the duration of bureaucratic procedures.

"Don't ask us to open strictly on schedule. Any country has its own characteristics. Germany is a particularly slow country in bureaucratic procedures. That is why the deadlines can shift a little," he said.

The co-owner of Nova Poshta specified that in Germany the company will develop through building a network with franchisee partners, the corresponding model was tested in Poland. In his opinion, this will significantly accelerate the pace of development.

"We continue to search for a model. And if in Poland Nova Poshta first opened branches on its own, now it also has franchise partners. Our partner in Katowice is already making volumes that are equal to the volumes of branches in Warsaw. This confirms that franchising works. In Germany, we will test a slightly different model (network development) in terms of opening speed," Klimov said.

The company does not disclose the conditions under which franchisee partners are involved in cooperation.

"The terms of franchising are under development. The only thing I can say is that this model is based on the principle that our franchisees must be more financially satisfied than Nova Poshta," Klimov said.

The co-owner of Nova Poshta also specified that the company would open the first two branches in the Czech Republic on its own.

