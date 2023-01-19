Six victims receiving burns in helicopter crash in Brovary are preparing to be sent for treatment abroad

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine is preparing to send six people for treatment abroad who received burns as a result of a helicopter crash in Brovary on January 18.

"Some of the patients were transferred to Kyiv Burn Unit: they are the most severe and complex, but none of them are in either critical or threatening condition. They receive full treatment, which is determined by the protocol. We are preparing six patients from the burn unit, these are children and adults, for further treatment abroad," Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine Iryna Mykychak said on Thursday's telethon.

Mykychak did not say where exactly the victims would be sent, but said the Ministry of Health "from the first hours of the tragedy actively turned to burn units in Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic and the United States."