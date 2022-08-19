Facts

15:19 19.08.2022

Estonia to propose that European Commission approve 8th package of anti-Russian sanctions

1 min read
Estonia to propose that European Commission approve 8th package of anti-Russian sanctions

The Estonian government will formally propose that the European Commission approve the 8th package of anti-Russian sanctions, the BNS news agency said, quoting Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu as saying.

Estonia wants the 8th package to broaden anti-Russian restrictions in the fields of economy, energy and trade and to add more individuals to the sanctions list.

It also insists on a tangible expansion of travel restrictions on Russian citizens. According to Reinsalu, Estonia is working to achieve political consensus throughout the Schengen zone, so that it imposes the same visa restrictions on Russian citizens as Estonia has done.

As of this day, the European Union has approved seven packages of sanctions against Russia over the military operation in Ukraine.

Tags: #sanctions #estonia

MORE ABOUT

13:29 19.08.2022
Estonia joins training program of Ukrainian military in UK

Estonia joins training program of Ukrainian military in UK

14:55 11.08.2022
Estonia restricting visa issuance, arrivals of Russian citizens

Estonia restricting visa issuance, arrivals of Russian citizens

18:15 10.08.2022
Yermak: Ban on issuing Schengen visas to Russians is priority goal of new package of EU sanctions

Yermak: Ban on issuing Schengen visas to Russians is priority goal of new package of EU sanctions

14:56 08.08.2022
Rada website publishes list of sanctions against Russia, which proposed to be introduced for ten years

Rada website publishes list of sanctions against Russia, which proposed to be introduced for ten years

13:43 06.08.2022
President proposes Verkhovna Rada to approve NSDC decision of Aug 5 on sanctions against Russia

President proposes Verkhovna Rada to approve NSDC decision of Aug 5 on sanctions against Russia

13:18 30.07.2022
Estonian President: Shelling of Olenivka correctional facility is another proof that Russia doesn’t care about human lives

Estonian President: Shelling of Olenivka correctional facility is another proof that Russia doesn’t care about human lives

18:03 28.07.2022
Zelensky expects toughening of sanctions in next package

Zelensky expects toughening of sanctions in next package

15:23 26.07.2022
Council of EU extends Russia sanctions over Ukraine by another 6 months

Council of EU extends Russia sanctions over Ukraine by another 6 months

17:31 20.07.2022
EU ambassadors approve seventh package of Russia-related sanctions

EU ambassadors approve seventh package of Russia-related sanctions

13:52 20.07.2022
Estonia allows revoking citizenship obtained by naturalization, incl for participation in war against Ukraine on Russian side

Estonia allows revoking citizenship obtained by naturalization, incl for participation in war against Ukraine on Russian side

AD

HOT NEWS

Govt permits up to ten employees of export companies to travel abroad for up to seven days from Sept 1 – Svyrydenko

Ukraine's nuclear regulator bans launch of Zaporizhia NPP power units one, two

Invaders lose about 400 soldiers, 10 tanks, 69 vehicles in Ukraine in past 24 hours

Russians fire on three districts of Kharkiv in the morning, one person injured

Ukraine, Turkey sign memo on post-war reconstruction

LATEST

More than 7,000 citizens evacuated from Donetsk region since beginning of August

More than 22,000 Ukrainian teachers staying abroad

Ten ships in the ports of Big Odesa ready to be loaded under grain initiative

Govt permits up to ten employees of export companies to travel abroad for up to seven days from Sept 1 – Svyrydenko

Ukraine's nuclear regulator bans launch of Zaporizhia NPP power units one, two

Number of victims of rocket attacks on Kharkiv on Aug 17-18 increased to 21 people

Yermak, Zaluzhny have phone talk with chief of UK Defense Staff

SBU exposes FSB's attempt to install ‘bugs’ in Rada

NATO Secretary General to attend Crimea Platform Summit

Invaders lose about 400 soldiers, 10 tanks, 69 vehicles in Ukraine in past 24 hours

AD
AD
AD
AD