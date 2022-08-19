Estonia to propose that European Commission approve 8th package of anti-Russian sanctions

The Estonian government will formally propose that the European Commission approve the 8th package of anti-Russian sanctions, the BNS news agency said, quoting Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu as saying.

Estonia wants the 8th package to broaden anti-Russian restrictions in the fields of economy, energy and trade and to add more individuals to the sanctions list.

It also insists on a tangible expansion of travel restrictions on Russian citizens. According to Reinsalu, Estonia is working to achieve political consensus throughout the Schengen zone, so that it imposes the same visa restrictions on Russian citizens as Estonia has done.

As of this day, the European Union has approved seven packages of sanctions against Russia over the military operation in Ukraine.