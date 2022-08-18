People with hearing impairments among victims of missile attack of enemy troops in Kharkiv

Among the victims of the rocket attack of the occupation troops in Kharkiv there were people with hearing impairments, said Natalia Popova, adviser to the head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

"There were deaf-mutes among the victims… Alas, there are people who could not hear/speak. Previously, they were among those who were assisted on the spot. We are waiting for information from hospitals). They couldn't even hear the alarm ...," Popova wrote on Facebook.