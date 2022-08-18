Facts

11:38 18.08.2022

People with hearing impairments among victims of missile attack of enemy troops in Kharkiv

1 min read

Among the victims of the rocket attack of the occupation troops in Kharkiv there were people with hearing impairments, said Natalia Popova, adviser to the head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

"There were deaf-mutes among the victims… Alas, there are people who could not hear/speak. Previously, they were among those who were assisted on the spot. We are waiting for information from hospitals). They couldn't even hear the alarm ...," Popova wrote on Facebook.

Tags: #kharkiv

MORE ABOUT

15:44 18.08.2022
Three or five more people may be under rubble after enemy missile strikes in Kharkiv, mourning declared in city on Aug 19

Three or five more people may be under rubble after enemy missile strikes in Kharkiv, mourning declared in city on Aug 19

12:41 17.08.2022
Invaders fire over five missiles from Belgorod to Kharkiv region in morning

Invaders fire over five missiles from Belgorod to Kharkiv region in morning

10:29 16.08.2022
Five out of nine districts of Kharkiv shelled at night – Terekhov

Five out of nine districts of Kharkiv shelled at night – Terekhov

10:09 08.08.2022
Infrastructural facility in Kharkiv subjected to enemy shelling, no info about victims

Infrastructural facility in Kharkiv subjected to enemy shelling, no info about victims

15:18 06.08.2022
Pieces of S-300 missile found on night attack scene in Kharkiv – prosecutors

Pieces of S-300 missile found on night attack scene in Kharkiv – prosecutors

09:29 27.07.2022
Kharkiv subjected to enemy missile attack, according to preliminary data, no casualties – Terekhov

Kharkiv subjected to enemy missile attack, according to preliminary data, no casualties – Terekhov

12:12 26.07.2022
Invaders fire at Kharkiv – mayor

Invaders fire at Kharkiv – mayor

11:54 23.07.2022
One person injured in morning shelling of center of Kharkiv - mayor

One person injured in morning shelling of center of Kharkiv - mayor

10:42 21.07.2022
At least 17 wounded amid morning enemy shelling in Kharkiv – Synehubov

At least 17 wounded amid morning enemy shelling in Kharkiv – Synehubov

10:32 20.07.2022
At least three civilians killed, incl child amid morning shelling of Kharkiv - Synehubov

At least three civilians killed, incl child amid morning shelling of Kharkiv - Synehubov

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, UN Secretary General discuss grain export, issue of prisoners, Russia's nuclear blackmail

Three or five more people may be under rubble after enemy missile strikes in Kharkiv, mourning declared in city on Aug 19

Last night is one of most tragic for Kharkiv region since war start – Synehubov

Russian occupiers lose about 200 servicemen, three tanks, one plane, one helicopter and two MLRS in Ukraine over past day – AFU General Staff

Grossi ready to lead IAEA mission to Zaporizhia NPP – Kuleba

LATEST

Zelensky, UN Secretary General discuss grain export, issue of prisoners, Russia's nuclear blackmail

Erdoğan arrives in Lviv

One killed, two hospitalized due to shelling of Mykolaiv on Thursday – mayor

UN Secretary General Guterres to visit one of Ukrainian ports after meeting with Presidents of Ukraine and Turkey

Last night is one of most tragic for Kharkiv region since war start – Synehubov

Explosions heard in Mykolaiv – mayor

Russian occupiers lose about 200 servicemen, three tanks, one plane, one helicopter and two MLRS in Ukraine over past day – AFU General Staff

Dpty Defense Minister Maliar denies next Russian ‘fakes’ about alleged conflict between Ukrainian General Staff, Defense Ministry

Grossi ready to lead IAEA mission to Zaporizhia NPP – Kuleba

IAEA mission can be sent to ZNPP legally, quickly and as efficiently as possible – Zelensky

AD
AD
AD
AD