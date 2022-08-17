Facts

13:08 17.08.2022

Russian missiles hit Petro Mohyla Black Sea National University, enterprise

1 min read
Russian missiles hit Petro Mohyla Black Sea National University, enterprise

Russian invaders fired at Mykolaiv at night, there is a hit in Petro Mohyla Black Sea National University and the city's enterprise, Head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim has said.

"At about 02.00, on August 17, the Russian invaders once again fired at Mykolaiv with S-300 missiles. It is known that civilian targets were hit, in particular, Petro Mohyla Black Sea National University and one of the enterprises of the city. Private houses were also damaged. Previously without victims and injured," he said on his Telegram channel.

 

Tags: #mykolaiv #shelling

