Facts

10:09 17.08.2022

Enemy shells Druzhkivka, Avdiyivka, man is under rubble in Kurakhivka

2 min read
Enemy shells Druzhkivka, Avdiyivka, man is under rubble in Kurakhivka

The enemy shelled Druzhkivka and Avdiyivka in the morning, hit Novodmytrivka at night, a man is under the rubble of a house in Kurakhivka, a whole family was injured in Toretsk, a six-year-old child was wounded, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"The Russians continue to shell the frontline communities from Kurakhove to Toretsk and hit the towns in the relative rear. In the evening, Toretsk was shelled from artillery – they hit a private house and wounded a whole family of three, including a six-year-old child," he said in the Telegram channel .

In Avdiyivka, there were single arrivals to the old town at night, and by morning – to the center and to the Avdiyivka coke plant area.

"In Ocheretianska merged territorial community, Pisky and Nivelske are under fire. We are establishing the consequences of the shelling. In Kurakhivka merged territorial community, the Russians got into an infrastructure facility in Kurakhove and a house in Kurakhivka – there was a man under the rubble, a rescue operation is underway," Kyrylenko said.

During the night, the Russians attacked Novodmytrivka, they damaged the lyceum and eight private houses without casualties.

In the morning, Druzhkivka was shelled – about ten private houses were destroyed.

Tags: #donetsk_region #shelling

MORE ABOUT

13:08 17.08.2022
Russian missiles hit Petro Mohyla Black Sea National University, enterprise

Russian missiles hit Petro Mohyla Black Sea National University, enterprise

14:34 13.08.2022
Russians shell ZNPP from Vodiane, prepare provocations under Ukrainian flag – Ukrainian intelligence

Russians shell ZNPP from Vodiane, prepare provocations under Ukrainian flag – Ukrainian intelligence

11:29 13.08.2022
Over past day, as result of shelling in Donetsk region, five people killed, 35 injured

Over past day, as result of shelling in Donetsk region, five people killed, 35 injured

17:14 11.08.2022
Russian occupiers again shell Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

Russian occupiers again shell Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

10:09 10.08.2022
Three people, incl child, injured and residential buildings damaged as result of shelling of Mykolaiv

Three people, incl child, injured and residential buildings damaged as result of shelling of Mykolaiv

09:48 10.08.2022
Number of people killed as result of Russian shelling in Nikopol district up to 13 people

Number of people killed as result of Russian shelling in Nikopol district up to 13 people

10:09 08.08.2022
Infrastructural facility in Kharkiv subjected to enemy shelling, no info about victims

Infrastructural facility in Kharkiv subjected to enemy shelling, no info about victims

16:15 06.08.2022
Russian forces kill five civilians, wound 14 people in Donetsk region on Aug 5 – Kyrylenko

Russian forces kill five civilians, wound 14 people in Donetsk region on Aug 5 – Kyrylenko

13:45 03.08.2022
Cabinet orders mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region population to safe areas in 13 western, central regions

Cabinet orders mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region population to safe areas in 13 western, central regions

12:44 03.08.2022
Second evacuation train from Donetsk region arrives in Oleksandria at night

Second evacuation train from Donetsk region arrives in Oleksandria at night

AD

HOT NEWS

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrives in Lviv

Acute events can be expected at front in near future – Main Intelligence Agency

More than 44,000 invaders killed in Ukraine - General Staff

Zelensky urges residents of Crimea, other temporarily occupied territories not to approach Russian military facilities

Zelensky refused to leave Kyiv before war, tried to prevent panic – The Washington Post

LATEST

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrives in Lviv

Stefanchuk announces stage of work of Verkhovna Rada leadership with parliaments of African countries to dispel Russia's myths about Ukraine

Acute events can be expected at front in near future – Main Intelligence Agency

More than 44,000 invaders killed in Ukraine - General Staff

Seaport Chornomorsk expects another five ships to call for loading grain – USPA

Invaders fire over five missiles from Belgorod to Kharkiv region in morning

As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 361 children killed, 712 wounded – PGO

Erdoğan plans to discuss steps to end Russian-Ukrainian war in Lviv – media

Zaluzhny, Chief of Defense Staff of Canadian Armed Forces discuss situation at frontline

Zelensky urges residents of Crimea, other temporarily occupied territories not to approach Russian military facilities

AD
AD
AD
AD