Enemy shells Druzhkivka, Avdiyivka, man is under rubble in Kurakhivka

The enemy shelled Druzhkivka and Avdiyivka in the morning, hit Novodmytrivka at night, a man is under the rubble of a house in Kurakhivka, a whole family was injured in Toretsk, a six-year-old child was wounded, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"The Russians continue to shell the frontline communities from Kurakhove to Toretsk and hit the towns in the relative rear. In the evening, Toretsk was shelled from artillery – they hit a private house and wounded a whole family of three, including a six-year-old child," he said in the Telegram channel .

In Avdiyivka, there were single arrivals to the old town at night, and by morning – to the center and to the Avdiyivka coke plant area.

"In Ocheretianska merged territorial community, Pisky and Nivelske are under fire. We are establishing the consequences of the shelling. In Kurakhivka merged territorial community, the Russians got into an infrastructure facility in Kurakhove and a house in Kurakhivka – there was a man under the rubble, a rescue operation is underway," Kyrylenko said.

During the night, the Russians attacked Novodmytrivka, they damaged the lyceum and eight private houses without casualties.

In the morning, Druzhkivka was shelled – about ten private houses were destroyed.