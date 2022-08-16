All Russian troops must withdraw from Zaporizhia NPP without any conditions – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian troops should withdraw from the territory of Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and neighboring areas without any conditions.

According to him, Russia does not stop blackmailing actions against Zaporizhia NPP, shelling neighboring cities and communities from its territory, which indicates that the Russian Federation ignores the security requirements of the European Union countries and other states that called on it to withdraw forces from the station.

At the same time, he called on the world community to take immediate action.

“If Russia's actions cause a catastrophe, the consequences may also hit those who remain silent so far. This issue has already been brought to the highest international level - the UN and the IAEA. Of course, Russian nuclear blackmail is also discussed between states. There is a corresponding statement from the ministers of foreign affairs of the G7. They clearly understand that Russia is responsible for this nuclear crisis. But we need to move from discussions and calls to new tough sanctions against Russia, against Rosatom and the entire nuclear industry of the terrorist state. All Russian troops must be immediately withdrawn from the plant and neighboring areas without any conditions,” Zelensky said in his video address.

He stressed that for many decades the world has been fighting for independent control over all actions with nuclear materials and over radiation safety.

“And if now the world lacks the strength and determination to protect one nuclear plant, it means that the world loses. Loses to terrorists. Gives in to nuclear blackmail. And this may be a precedent that other terrorists will see,” he said.

“There is still a chance to prevent this defeat,” the president said.