Facts

09:48 16.08.2022

All Russian troops must withdraw from Zaporizhia NPP without any conditions – Zelensky

2 min read
All Russian troops must withdraw from Zaporizhia NPP without any conditions – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian troops should withdraw from the territory of Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and neighboring areas without any conditions.

According to him, Russia does not stop blackmailing actions against Zaporizhia NPP, shelling neighboring cities and communities from its territory, which indicates that the Russian Federation ignores the security requirements of the European Union countries and other states that called on it to withdraw forces from the station.

At the same time, he called on the world community to take immediate action.

“If Russia's actions cause a catastrophe, the consequences may also hit those who remain silent so far. This issue has already been brought to the highest international level - the UN and the IAEA. Of course, Russian nuclear blackmail is also discussed between states. There is a corresponding statement from the ministers of foreign affairs of the G7. They clearly understand that Russia is responsible for this nuclear crisis. But we need to move from discussions and calls to new tough sanctions against Russia, against Rosatom and the entire nuclear industry of the terrorist state. All Russian troops must be immediately withdrawn from the plant and neighboring areas without any conditions,” Zelensky said in his video address.

He stressed that for many decades the world has been fighting for independent control over all actions with nuclear materials and over radiation safety.

“And if now the world lacks the strength and determination to protect one nuclear plant, it means that the world loses. Loses to terrorists. Gives in to nuclear blackmail. And this may be a precedent that other terrorists will see,” he said.

“There is still a chance to prevent this defeat,” the president said.

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

18:53 16.08.2022
Zelensky refused to leave Kyiv before war, tried to prevent panic – The Washington Post

Zelensky refused to leave Kyiv before war, tried to prevent panic – The Washington Post

12:47 16.08.2022
Zelensky signs law on extension of financial restructuring, work of financial sector in wartime

Zelensky signs law on extension of financial restructuring, work of financial sector in wartime

18:06 15.08.2022
Zelensky congratulates Poland on Armed Forces Day: We’ll definitely celebrate joint victory in struggle for freedom, common European future

Zelensky congratulates Poland on Armed Forces Day: We’ll definitely celebrate joint victory in struggle for freedom, common European future

15:47 15.08.2022
Verkhovna Rada calls on UN, European countries to recognize Russia's actions at Zaporizhia NPP nuclear terrorism act, impose sanctions on Russia's nuclear industry

Verkhovna Rada calls on UN, European countries to recognize Russia's actions at Zaporizhia NPP nuclear terrorism act, impose sanctions on Russia's nuclear industry

10:07 15.08.2022
Zelensky to Russians: If you have Russian citizenship and you are silent, you are not fighting, which means you support its actions

Zelensky to Russians: If you have Russian citizenship and you are silent, you are not fighting, which means you support its actions

14:34 13.08.2022
Russians shell ZNPP from Vodiane, prepare provocations under Ukrainian flag – Ukrainian intelligence

Russians shell ZNPP from Vodiane, prepare provocations under Ukrainian flag – Ukrainian intelligence

14:50 12.08.2022
Ukraine preparing for all possible scenarios due to situation at NPP, possibility of evacuation of population being considered – Monastyrsky

Ukraine preparing for all possible scenarios due to situation at NPP, possibility of evacuation of population being considered – Monastyrsky

11:23 12.08.2022
Amnesty International calls on UNSC to hold Russia accountable for seizure of Zaporizhia NPP by its troops

Amnesty International calls on UNSC to hold Russia accountable for seizure of Zaporizhia NPP by its troops

18:32 11.08.2022
Energoatom: Background radiation at Zaporizhia NPP within normal range, no fires at NPP

Energoatom: Background radiation at Zaporizhia NPP within normal range, no fires at NPP

18:19 11.08.2022
Intelligence warns about actions being prepared by Russia to discredit Zelensky abroad

Intelligence warns about actions being prepared by Russia to discredit Zelensky abroad

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky refused to leave Kyiv before war, tried to prevent panic – The Washington Post

Yermak hopes important document on security guarantees for Ukraine to be prepared soon

Russia’s sham trial in Donbas over foreigners serving in Ukrainian Armed Forces null and void, Moscow grossly violates rules of warfare – MFA

Population being evacuated after explosions at ammunition depot near Dzhankoi

Invaders lose about 150 soldiers, four tanks, a helicopter in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Yermak hopes important document on security guarantees for Ukraine to be prepared soon

Russia’s sham trial in Donbas over foreigners serving in Ukrainian Armed Forces null and void, Moscow grossly violates rules of warfare – MFA

Two explosions occur in Zhytomyr region as result of missile strike – Regional Military Administration

Population being evacuated after explosions at ammunition depot near Dzhankoi

Invaders lose about 150 soldiers, four tanks, a helicopter in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Russian military unit burning in Azovske village of Dzhankoi district in Crimea – Chubarov

Podoliak: Crimea of normal country is about Black Sea and tourism, while Crimea occupied by Russian fighters is about warehouse explosions

Five out of nine districts of Kharkiv shelled at night – Terekhov

Russia inflicts 73 times more strikes on civilian targets than on military ones – Podoliak

French govt ready to help Ukraine with territory mine clearance – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

AD
AD
AD
AD