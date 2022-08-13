Facts

12:14 13.08.2022

On 10-point scale, effectiveness of Ukraine's Armed Forces estimated at 12 points – Pentagon

On 10-point scale, effectiveness of Ukraine's Armed Forces estimated at 12 points – Pentagon

Pentagon highly appreciates the effectiveness of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in confronting the Russian occupiers. The US Department of Defense does not confirm the use of the Army Tactical Missile System to attack the air base in Saky.

"On a scale of zero to ten, the effectiveness of Ukraine's armed forces would be a 12, just based on how impressive they've been to us in so many different ways… They have found ways to do things that we might not have thought were possible," the US Department of Defense said on the website on Friday.

Also, Pentagon stated that the Ukrainian forces in the north of the country have achieved some success in the reclaimed territories, including areas near Kharkiv.

In addition, in the Ukrainian city of Kherson, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to exert strong pressure on the Russians. For example, they damaged bridges used by the Russians.

"On August 9, Ukraine bombarded Russia's Saky Air Base, located in an area of Crimea that was seized and annexed by Russia in 2014. The bombardment significantly impacted Russian airpower and personnel. The bombing did not involve the Army Tactical Missile System, which the United States has not supplied to Ukraine," the report said.

"That system can hurl projectiles 190 miles, which is farther than the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System rounds the US is supplying to Ukraine," it said.

