17:34 12.08.2022

On Youth Day, Zelensky, his wife take part in action Child Rescuers - War Heroes

On Youth Day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska took part in a ceremony celebrating the participants of the action Child Rescuers - War Heroes.

According to the presidential press service, the ceremony was held in the White Hall of the Heroes of Ukraine in the Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv. The participants of the action, which is held in Ukraine for the first time, were young Ukrainians who performed the feat of a savior during a full-scale Russian invasion.

"I am glad that we are starting the Youth Day holiday with such an important event – we congratulate our young heroes. Your actions are strong and mature... We can be proud of you, it means that Ukraine has a future that we can be proud of today. Congratulations to all of you. You are great, our state applauds you. Thank you for every life you have saved!" Zelensky said.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrsky and Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Serhiy Kruk, who presented valuable gifts and sets of lifeguard uniforms to the action participants.

Young heroes were greeted by Ukrainian artists.

According to the President's Telegram channel, Zelensky also met with representatives of the youth environment of Ukraine and the world.

Tags: #children #rescuers

