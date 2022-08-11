Facts

17:14 11.08.2022

Russian occupiers again shell Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

On Thursday, Russian invaders again fired at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (NPP) and nearby facilities, Energoatom reported on its Telegram channel.

"Five 'arrivals' were recorded in the area of the plant's commandant's office – right next to the welding site and the storage of radiation sources. Grass caught fire in a small area, but, fortunately, no one was hurt," the report says.

In addition, the invaders fired at the area of the fire station, located near the plant.

"As a result of the shelling, it was not possible to carry out a shift change in time. Indeed, for the safety of the workers, the buses with the personnel of the subsequent shift were turned back to Enerhodar. Until the situation returns to normal, the workers of the preliminary shift will continue to work," the company said.

15:38 11.08.2022
Kuleba urges Grossi, Guterres to urgently send intl mission to Russia-occupied Zaporizhia NPP

11:07 11.08.2022
Ukraine restores reserve power line of Zaporizhia NPP – IAEA

09:42 11.08.2022
IAEA head to brief UN Security Council on situation at Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russia

18:11 10.08.2022
Russia plans to hold cheap show at UNSC – Podoliak

14:16 10.08.2022
G7 countries call on Russia to return control over Zaporizhia NPP to Ukraine – statement

11:19 10.08.2022
Currently no immediate threat to nuclear safety at Zaporizhia NPP – IAEA

10:23 10.08.2022
Invaders shell Nikopol district from territory of Zaporizhia NPP – Yermak

10:09 10.08.2022
Three people, incl child, injured and residential buildings damaged as result of shelling of Mykolaiv

09:48 10.08.2022
Number of people killed as result of Russian shelling in Nikopol district up to 13 people

18:56 09.08.2022
Shmyhal calls on world to influence Russia so that its military leaves NPP, adjacent territories, Energodar

