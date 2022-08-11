Russian occupiers again shell Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

On Thursday, Russian invaders again fired at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (NPP) and nearby facilities, Energoatom reported on its Telegram channel.

"Five 'arrivals' were recorded in the area of the plant's commandant's office – right next to the welding site and the storage of radiation sources. Grass caught fire in a small area, but, fortunately, no one was hurt," the report says.

In addition, the invaders fired at the area of the fire station, located near the plant.

"As a result of the shelling, it was not possible to carry out a shift change in time. Indeed, for the safety of the workers, the buses with the personnel of the subsequent shift were turned back to Enerhodar. Until the situation returns to normal, the workers of the preliminary shift will continue to work," the company said.