Latvia to hand over cars confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukrainian army – media

On Thursday, the Latvian Saeima adopted at the final reading amendments to the law on support for the civilian population of Ukraine, which provide for the possibility of transferring state-owned vehicles to the Ukrainian government free of charge to support Ukrainian society, the Latvian edition of Delfi reports, citing the Leta agency.

"Currently, we can sell vehicles confiscated from drunk drivers by selling them, handing them over for processing or dismantling them for spare parts, however, we see that in the current conditions they would be useful for the people of Ukraine," Raimonds Bergmanis (United List), chairman of the Commission for Defense, Internal Affairs and Prevention of Corruption, who is responsible for promoting the bill in the Saeima, said.

It is envisaged that the decision on the transfer of vehicles belonging to the state, in each specific case, will be taken by the Cabinet of Ministers of Latvia in accordance with the regulation on the procedure for the transfer of state movable property to the ownership of foreign governments and international organizations without compensation. The process of transferring vehicles is planned to be organized through an organization that cooperates with the government of Ukraine and has received specific requests for assistance, the annotation to the law says.

Earlier, the Latvian coalition reached an agreement that cars confiscated from drunk drivers could be donated to the needs of the Ukrainian army, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins (New Unity) announced on Monday after a meeting of the parties that form the government. According to him, the proposal was initiated by the Ministry of Finance of Latvia.