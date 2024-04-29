Latvian FM visits energy facility damaged by Russians in Ukraine

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže and Ukrainian Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk got acquainted with the work of one of the energy facilities damaged by Russian terrorists, the press service of the Ministry of Energy reported.

Kolisnyk and Braže reportedly discussed further cooperation between Ukraine and Latvia in the energy sector.

At the same time, the key topics of the conversation were Latvia's support for Ukraine through the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, created on the initiative of Minister of Energy Herman Haluschenko and European Commissioner Kadri Simson, as well as investments in the Ukrainian energy sector.

In addition, the parties also discussed the possibility of using equipment from a decommissioned Latvian CHPP at Ukrainian damaged thermal power plants.

Also one of the topics was the Latvian government's support for Ukraine on its path to integration into the EU.