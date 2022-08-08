Facts

10:36 08.08.2022

HIMARS missiles inflict fire damage on points of temporary deployment of occupying forces in Melitopol

HIMARS missiles inflict fire damage on points of temporary deployment of occupying forces in Melitopol

On Monday night, HIMARS missiles hit the temporary deployment of enemy troops at industrial sites in Melitopol, Mayor Ivan Fedorov said.

"Tonight, high-precision HIMARS missiles inflicted fire damage on the points of temporary deployment of the occupying forces at industrial sites in different parts of the city of Melitopol," Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Preliminarily, a significant amount of enemy military equipment and more than 100 invaders were destroyed.

"Last week, the occupants redeployed a significant part of the air defense from Melitopol to Kherson. This night is the most productive and shows that the existing enemy air defense units are no longer able to resist HIMARS. The weakening of the air defense system creates the necessary prerequisites for a successful counteroffensive in Melitopol direction," Fedorov said.

