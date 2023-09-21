Facts

15:57 21.09.2023

As result of missile strike by SBU, AFU on occupiers' base in Melitopol, Russian 58th army's commander wounded, about dozens of enemy officers killed

1 min read
As result of missile strike by SBU, AFU on occupiers' base in Melitopol, Russian 58th army's commander wounded, about dozens of enemy officers killed

As a result of a missile strike by the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a secret enemy base in occupied Melitopol (Zaporizhia region), the commander of the Russian 58th army, which is fighting in Zaporizhia direction, as well as the chief of staff were wounded; about a dozen Russian officers were killed, a source in the SBU told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, recently the SBU and AFU hit the secret base of the occupiers in temporarily occupied Melitopol.

"At first, the Security Service discovered that the invaders had set up their headquarters at a local engine plant. The information was passed on to the military, and then they worked together with them on the target," the agency's interlocutor said.

He also said: "As a result of the missile attack, the commander of the Russian 58th army, which is fighting in Zaporizhia direction, was wounded, as well as their chief of staff."

The source also said, in addition to the leadership, several dozen enemy officers were also injured. "About ten of them have already gone to 'Kobzon's concert'," he said.

Tags: #melitopol

MORE ABOUT

17:26 19.09.2023
AFU successfully attack Russians’ HQ in occupied Melitopol area - Strategic Communications Dept

AFU successfully attack Russians’ HQ in occupied Melitopol area - Strategic Communications Dept

17:58 15.08.2023
Zelenskyy visits brigades advancing in Melitopol direction

Zelenskyy visits brigades advancing in Melitopol direction

16:15 30.01.2023
Hundreds of Melitopol residents in Russian captivity – mayor

Hundreds of Melitopol residents in Russian captivity – mayor

17:27 09.01.2023
Russian ammunition depot destroyed in Melitopol at weekend – mayor

Russian ammunition depot destroyed in Melitopol at weekend – mayor

15:12 13.09.2022
Three explosions heard near Melitopol airfield – mayor

Three explosions heard near Melitopol airfield – mayor

17:18 09.09.2022
Invaders block delivery of medicines to Melitopol – mayor

Invaders block delivery of medicines to Melitopol – mayor

16:33 08.09.2022
Melitopol City Council deprives of mandates seven deputies-collaborators, to appeal to central authorities about arrest of their property

Melitopol City Council deprives of mandates seven deputies-collaborators, to appeal to central authorities about arrest of their property

15:38 20.08.2022
Invaders fire at residential area of Melitopol, one person injured, 10 houses damaged – mayor

Invaders fire at residential area of Melitopol, one person injured, 10 houses damaged – mayor

10:36 08.08.2022
HIMARS missiles inflict fire damage on points of temporary deployment of occupying forces in Melitopol

HIMARS missiles inflict fire damage on points of temporary deployment of occupying forces in Melitopol

17:14 25.07.2022
If Melitopol is not deoccupied before heating season, there won't be heating in town – mayor

If Melitopol is not deoccupied before heating season, there won't be heating in town – mayor

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy discusses strengthening air defense with US congressmen before winter

Since beginning of day, five people killed, 10 injured as result of shelling in Kherson region – local authorities

Poland to continue to supply weapons to Ukraine under existing contracts – govt spokesperson

Air defense for Ukraine among top issues in Washington – Zelenskyy

SBU, Ukrainian Navy inflict massive strike on Saky air base in occupied Crimea last night – source

LATEST

Klymenko meets with Howard Buffett

Occupiers carry out 52 missiles, 44 air strikes on Ukraine in 24 hours

Germany doesn't refuse to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine, but studying request, consequences

EU countries discussing issue of using Russia's frozen assets, working group to meet on Sept 27 – EC

Speakers of US Senate, House of Representatives, following meeting with Zelenskyy, disagree on allocation of funds to Ukraine

Ship with grain from Chornomorsk port reaches Turkish port

Zelenskyy discusses strengthening air defense with US congressmen before winter

In south, units of Offensive Guard advance deep into Russian defense

Ship with grain from Chornomorsk port reaches Turkish port

Nausėda: Ukraine-Poland disagreements must be resolved ASAP

AD
AD
AD
AD