As result of missile strike by SBU, AFU on occupiers' base in Melitopol, Russian 58th army's commander wounded, about dozens of enemy officers killed

As a result of a missile strike by the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a secret enemy base in occupied Melitopol (Zaporizhia region), the commander of the Russian 58th army, which is fighting in Zaporizhia direction, as well as the chief of staff were wounded; about a dozen Russian officers were killed, a source in the SBU told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, recently the SBU and AFU hit the secret base of the occupiers in temporarily occupied Melitopol.

"At first, the Security Service discovered that the invaders had set up their headquarters at a local engine plant. The information was passed on to the military, and then they worked together with them on the target," the agency's interlocutor said.

He also said: "As a result of the missile attack, the commander of the Russian 58th army, which is fighting in Zaporizhia direction, was wounded, as well as their chief of staff."

The source also said, in addition to the leadership, several dozen enemy officers were also injured. "About ten of them have already gone to 'Kobzon's concert'," he said.