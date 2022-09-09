Invaders block delivery of medicines to Melitopol – mayor

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov says there is a threat of death for people with chronic diseases due to the fact that the Russian occupation forces block cargoes with medicines and goods of first need at the Vasylivka checkpoint.

"Over the past six months, the Rushists did not bring to our hospital a single box of medicines for chronic, hemodialysis, and insulin patients. Today we have stocks for a few weeks, however, if we are unable to ship these cargoes, patients with chronic diseases will just start to die," he told a Friday press briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center.

Fedorov underlined that for the fourth day in a row it was impossible to deliver to the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region humanitarian cargo with medicines and goods of first need for such patients as the Russian occupation forces do not allow it to pass the Vasylivka checkpoint.