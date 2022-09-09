Facts

17:18 09.09.2022

Invaders block delivery of medicines to Melitopol – mayor

1 min read
Invaders block delivery of medicines to Melitopol – mayor

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov says there is a threat of death for people with chronic diseases due to the fact that the Russian occupation forces block cargoes with medicines and goods of first need at the Vasylivka checkpoint.

"Over the past six months, the Rushists did not bring to our hospital a single box of medicines for chronic, hemodialysis, and insulin patients. Today we have stocks for a few weeks, however, if we are unable to ship these cargoes, patients with chronic diseases will just start to die," he told a Friday press briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center.

Fedorov underlined that for the fourth day in a row it was impossible to deliver to the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region humanitarian cargo with medicines and goods of first need for such patients as the Russian occupation forces do not allow it to pass the Vasylivka checkpoint.

Tags: #medicines #melitopol

MORE ABOUT

16:33 08.09.2022
Melitopol City Council deprives of mandates seven deputies-collaborators, to appeal to central authorities about arrest of their property

Melitopol City Council deprives of mandates seven deputies-collaborators, to appeal to central authorities about arrest of their property

15:38 20.08.2022
Invaders fire at residential area of Melitopol, one person injured, 10 houses damaged – mayor

Invaders fire at residential area of Melitopol, one person injured, 10 houses damaged – mayor

15:48 12.08.2022
Russia blocks medicines supply to temporarily occupied territories since beginning of war

Russia blocks medicines supply to temporarily occupied territories since beginning of war

10:36 08.08.2022
HIMARS missiles inflict fire damage on points of temporary deployment of occupying forces in Melitopol

HIMARS missiles inflict fire damage on points of temporary deployment of occupying forces in Melitopol

17:14 25.07.2022
If Melitopol is not deoccupied before heating season, there won't be heating in town – mayor

If Melitopol is not deoccupied before heating season, there won't be heating in town – mayor

16:40 25.07.2022
Melitopol mayor about guerrillas in town: Two armored trains derailed, bridge between Melitopol and Tokmak blown up, collaborators afraid to appear in public

Melitopol mayor about guerrillas in town: Two armored trains derailed, bridge between Melitopol and Tokmak blown up, collaborators afraid to appear in public

15:59 25.07.2022
Mayor of Melitopol Fedorov: Russian occupiers allow their way out of the city, warn that entire infrastructure mined and will be destroyed

Mayor of Melitopol Fedorov: Russian occupiers allow their way out of the city, warn that entire infrastructure mined and will be destroyed

16:36 13.07.2022
Melitopol suffers critical shortage of blood products – mayor

Melitopol suffers critical shortage of blood products – mayor

13:39 07.06.2022
Invaders leave almost all checkpoints in Melitopol – Mayor Fedorov

Invaders leave almost all checkpoints in Melitopol – Mayor Fedorov

14:44 30.05.2022
Russian occupiers abduct over 500 people in Melitopol in three months - city mayor

Russian occupiers abduct over 500 people in Melitopol in three months - city mayor

AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz initiates new arbitration proceeding against Gazprom

Range of countries restricting entry to Russian citizens should expand – Zelensky

Zelensky: Poland to focus on addressing issue of reducing queues on Ukraine-Poland border

EU stops facilitated visa issuance to Russian citizens on Sept 12

Ten injured, including children, in hostile shelling of Kharkiv – Terekhov

LATEST

Grossi calls for creation of safety protection zone at ZNPP immediately due to new emergency risks

Number of casualties after enemy attack on Kharkiv rises to 14 people – Syniehubov

Stoltenberg: We already talking to defense industry to ramp up production to further help Ukraine, replenish our own stocks

Naftogaz initiates new arbitration proceeding against Gazprom

Range of countries restricting entry to Russian citizens should expand – Zelensky

Zelensky: Poland to focus on addressing issue of reducing queues on Ukraine-Poland border

Zaluzhny thanks residents of occupied territories for helping Ukrainian army to repel Russian invaders

Russia's military massively write refusals to participate in further hostilities in Ukraine

EU stops facilitated visa issuance to Russian citizens on Sept 12

Ten injured, including children, in hostile shelling of Kharkiv – Terekhov

AD
AD
AD
AD