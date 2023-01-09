Russian ammunition depot destroyed in Melitopol at weekend – mayor

In the temporarily occupied town of Melitopol, on the night of January 8, an ammunition depot of the Russian occupiers was destroyed, Mayor Ivan Fedorov has said.

"Almost every day they [the Russian occupiers] have something exploding, something is destroyed, their personnel are being destroyed on the territory of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhia region. We also see a tendency that the killing of ruscists is intensifying precisely on the territory of temporarily occupied Melitopol. So, this weekend, on Sunday night, an ammunition depot was destroyed, which was located in the city center, on the territory of one of the industrial enterprises. This is the state enterprise Hydromash and also the enterprise PJSC Melitopol compressor, located at a short distance from each other – almost through the fence. And on Sunday night there was a hit, there was a detonation for at least five hours (from 1 a.m to 6 a.m.), and then at 1 p.m. it was again – their ammunition depot was destroyed," he said at a briefing at the Ukraine – Ukrinform media center on Monday.

At the same time, Fedorov noted that after each such successful attempt, the occupiers toughen terror in response against the local population of Melitopol. In particular, since January 9, they have banned movement between cities under occupation and provided a special pass for this, and currently only for commercial vehicles.

In addition, according to the mayor, a few days ago, the Russians launched a chatbot on the Telegram channel to identify representatives of the Ukrainian resistance and partisans, and also for this purpose carry out SMS-mailing "with provocative questions."