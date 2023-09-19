AFU successfully attack Russians’ HQ in occupied Melitopol area - Strategic Communications Dept

The Armed forces of Ukraine (AFU) have successfully attacked the headquarters of the Russian occupiers in the area of temporarily occupied Melitopol (Zaporizhia region), the Department of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"At about 7:00, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the headquarters of the occupiers in the area of temporarily occupied Melitopol. Glory to the AFU!" a message posted on the Telegram channel says.