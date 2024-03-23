Facts

17:03 23.03.2024

In Melitopol, as result of explosions, occupiers, their equipment destroyed – Intelligence Agency

1 min read
On Friday, March 22, two explosions occurred on the territory of temporarily occupied Melitopol.

"As a result of a special action by the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the local resistance movement, a successful fire defeat was inflicted on a group of Russian invaders and their military equipment," according to the website of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, at the epicenter of the explosions there were about 20 Russian occupiers, two Kamaz tilt trucks and a UAZ Patriot.

The exact losses of the enemy are being clarified, the Agency concluded.

Tags: #explosions #melitopol

