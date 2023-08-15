Zelenskyy visits brigades advancing in Melitopol direction

During a working trip to Zaporizhia region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the locations of brigades leading offensive operations in Melitopol direction.

As reported on the website of the head of state on Tuesday, the president listened to the reports of commanders on the course of hostilities in the sectors of the front that are in their area of responsibility, and together with the brigade commanders and battalion commanders discussed the most problematic issues of their units.

In particular, the military noted the need for electronic warfare and front-line air defense systems to counter enemy aircraft and UAVs. There is also a need for unmanned aerial vehicles, since they are quickly consumed in the conditions of offensive operations.

Zelenskyy and the commanders of military formations discussed the issues of professional selection of people, equipping brigades with special equipment, the need for armored evacuation vehicles.

The President instructed to systematize the requests of the military, taking into account also the information voiced during the visit to Soledar operative-tactical group on Monday, to submit them to the Supreme Commander's Headquarters for consideration and to transfer them to Ukraine's foreign partners.

Zelenskyy met with commander of the operational-strategic grouping of troops Tavria Oleksandr Tarnavsky and visited the locations of the 3rd operational Brigade named after Colonel Petro Bolbochan of the National Guard of Ukraine, the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade (OMBr) Mahura, the 117th separate brigade, the 15th operational brigade named after the Hero of Ukraine Lieutenant Bohdan Zavada of the National Guard of Ukraine, the 65th OMBr, the 116th OMBr, as well as at the forward control points of the 46th separate Airmobile Brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 118th OMBr.