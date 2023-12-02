Partisans destroy fuel tanker, several Russian invaders in Melitopol – Defense Intelligence

Resistance forces in temporarily occupied Melitopol on Friday, December 1, destroyed a Russian tanker and several occupiers in the middle of the day, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported.

"An unexpected and successful attack was carried out on December 1, 2023 at lunchtime at the entrance to temporarily occupied Melitopol. Ukrainian resistance forces destroyed several Russian occupiers and an enemy tanker - military equipment was disabled," the Agency said in a message on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

As noted in the message, "the action of revenge on the enemies took place on Bohdan Khmelnitsky Avenue 115, where the Moscow occupiers liked to stop for a smoke break."