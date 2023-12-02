Facts

14:40 02.12.2023

Partisans destroy fuel tanker, several Russian invaders in Melitopol – Defense Intelligence

1 min read
Partisans destroy fuel tanker, several Russian invaders in Melitopol – Defense Intelligence

Resistance forces in temporarily occupied Melitopol on Friday, December 1, destroyed a Russian tanker and several occupiers in the middle of the day, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported.

"An unexpected and successful attack was carried out on December 1, 2023 at lunchtime at the entrance to temporarily occupied Melitopol. Ukrainian resistance forces destroyed several Russian occupiers and an enemy tanker - military equipment was disabled," the Agency said in a message on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

As noted in the message, "the action of revenge on the enemies took place on Bohdan Khmelnitsky Avenue 115, where the Moscow occupiers liked to stop for a smoke break."

Tags: #melitopol #intelligence

MORE ABOUT

15:36 28.11.2023
Russia preparing to hold 'elections' in occupied territories of Ukraine – Defense intelligence

Russia preparing to hold 'elections' in occupied territories of Ukraine – Defense intelligence

20:02 24.10.2023
Defense Ministry's Intelligence Agency about Kerch Bridge: Everything to happen when it's needed

Defense Ministry's Intelligence Agency about Kerch Bridge: Everything to happen when it's needed

14:13 09.10.2023
Russian intelligence services hand over Western weapons seized in Ukraine to HAMAS militants, intend to accuse Ukrainian side of selling them – intelligence

Russian intelligence services hand over Western weapons seized in Ukraine to HAMAS militants, intend to accuse Ukrainian side of selling them – intelligence

15:57 21.09.2023
As result of missile strike by SBU, AFU on occupiers' base in Melitopol, Russian 58th army's commander wounded, about dozens of enemy officers killed

As result of missile strike by SBU, AFU on occupiers' base in Melitopol, Russian 58th army's commander wounded, about dozens of enemy officers killed

12:55 20.09.2023
Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Intelligence: Unknown saboteurs blow up two planes, helicopter in Moscow region

Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Intelligence: Unknown saboteurs blow up two planes, helicopter in Moscow region

17:26 19.09.2023
AFU successfully attack Russians’ HQ in occupied Melitopol area - Strategic Communications Dept

AFU successfully attack Russians’ HQ in occupied Melitopol area - Strategic Communications Dept

11:51 13.09.2023
Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Intelligence confirms damage to large landing craft, submarine in Sevastopol

Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Intelligence confirms damage to large landing craft, submarine in Sevastopol

19:09 12.09.2023
Yusov about Boyko Rigs: Ukraine, as legal owner of these facilities, to use them for strengthening defense measures

Yusov about Boyko Rigs: Ukraine, as legal owner of these facilities, to use them for strengthening defense measures

13:14 02.09.2023
Russia seeking to distract Ukraine from counteroffensive, force it to divide forces between Orikhiv, Kupiansk – UK Defense Intelligence

Russia seeking to distract Ukraine from counteroffensive, force it to divide forces between Orikhiv, Kupiansk – UK Defense Intelligence

17:58 15.08.2023
Zelenskyy visits brigades advancing in Melitopol direction

Zelenskyy visits brigades advancing in Melitopol direction

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine takes part in largest NATO cyber defense exercises

Zelenskyy: After presidential elections in Russia, 'game' to be on side of Western leaders – whether to recognize Putin's legitimacy or not

Zelenskyy says POW exchanges with Russia continue: often not publicly, sometimes directly on battlefield

At night, Ukrainian air defense eliminates ten of eleven Shaheds, one X-59 missile – Air Force

Defense forces liquidate 1,070 invaders over day, total enemy losses exceed 331,000 servicemen – General Staff

LATEST

Ukraine takes part in largest NATO cyber defense exercises

Zelenskyy: After presidential elections in Russia, 'game' to be on side of Western leaders – whether to recognize Putin's legitimacy or not

Zelenskyy says POW exchanges with Russia continue: often not publicly, sometimes directly on battlefield

At night, Ukrainian air defense eliminates ten of eleven Shaheds, one X-59 missile – Air Force

Defense forces liquidate 1,070 invaders over day, total enemy losses exceed 331,000 servicemen – General Staff

Russia puts four ships on combat duty in Black Sea, no Kalibr carriers – Ukrainian Navy

Yermak holds meeting with foreign ambassadors about 10th point of Peace Formula – on confirmation of war end

OSCE countries don’t have common opinion on issue of further participation of Russia in organization’s operation

Russia increases number of Russian army by 170,000 people

Ukrainian Red Cross to pay UAH 9,600 to citizens receiving assistance under Home Care program

AD
AD
AD
AD