Facts

09:46 13.05.2024

USA approves urgent sale of three HIMARS units to Ukraine

2 min read
USA approves urgent sale of three HIMARS units to Ukraine

The U.S. Department of State has approved the urgent sale of three launchers for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine for approximately $30 million.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible emergency Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and related elements of logistics and program support for an estimated cost of $30 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today," according to a message on the website of the Security Cooperation Agency.

It is noted that the Ukrainian government has requested to purchase three HIMARS missile systems. The estimated cost of the purchase is $30 million, which will be financed by the German authorities on behalf of Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that there is an emergency situation that requires the urgent sale of these systems to Ukraine, which will come from U.S. Army stocks.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by enhancing Ukraine's ability to defend itself and respond to continued Russian aggression. This will be a sale from U.S. Army inventory. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale. Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Ukraine," the report notes.

It is also noted that this sale will not have a negative impact on US defense capabilities.

Tags: #himars

MORE ABOUT

11:12 26.09.2023
As result of HIMARS strike on occupiers' HQ near Kherson, eight Russian officers killed, seven more wounded – SBU

As result of HIMARS strike on occupiers' HQ near Kherson, eight Russian officers killed, seven more wounded – SBU

19:42 04.07.2023
Occupiers hunt US-handed HIMARS systems, but still not caught anyone – Maliar

Occupiers hunt US-handed HIMARS systems, but still not caught anyone – Maliar

AD

HOT NEWS

SBU detains Russian military intelligence agents who planned terrorist attacks in Kyiv by May 9

Ukraine's army liquidates 1,740 occupiers over day – General Staff

Ukraine's General Staff: in Kharkiv direction, situation is complex, dynamically changing

Ukraine's Security Service thwarts terrorist attack Russians planned to carry out in Kyiv on May 9

Enemy intensifies offensive actions near Avdiivka, Kupiansk, Bakhmut, no large-scale offensive in north of Kharkiv region – Khortytsia task force

LATEST

URCS warns of fake info on social networks about provision of social assistance

SBU detains Russian military intelligence agents who planned terrorist attacks in Kyiv by May 9

Ukraine's army liquidates 1,740 occupiers over day – General Staff

Ukraine's General Staff: in Kharkiv direction, situation is complex, dynamically changing

Yermak asks U2 vocalist Bono to involve as many countries as possible in Global Peace Summit

Ukrainian men with residence permit and work to be able to stay in Germany – Scholz

Zelenskyy: Task number one is to thwart Russian offensive plans

Ukraine's Security Service thwarts terrorist attack Russians planned to carry out in Kyiv on May 9

UK Ministry of Defence announces transfer of 4 mln round of ammunition, over 1,600 missiles, 400 vehicles to Ukraine

Organization of Peace Summit already elaborated – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD