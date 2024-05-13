USA approves urgent sale of three HIMARS units to Ukraine

The U.S. Department of State has approved the urgent sale of three launchers for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine for approximately $30 million.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible emergency Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and related elements of logistics and program support for an estimated cost of $30 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today," according to a message on the website of the Security Cooperation Agency.

It is noted that the Ukrainian government has requested to purchase three HIMARS missile systems. The estimated cost of the purchase is $30 million, which will be financed by the German authorities on behalf of Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that there is an emergency situation that requires the urgent sale of these systems to Ukraine, which will come from U.S. Army stocks.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by enhancing Ukraine's ability to defend itself and respond to continued Russian aggression. This will be a sale from U.S. Army inventory. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale. Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Ukraine," the report notes.

It is also noted that this sale will not have a negative impact on US defense capabilities.