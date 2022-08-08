Facts

09:30 08.08.2022

'Arrivals' at military facilities, casualties in Vinnytsia region

In the Vinnitsa region, missile arrivals at military facilities were recorded, there are also wcasulaties, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"On the evening of August 7, the Russians 'congratulated' the Air Force on their professional holiday. Unfortunately, there are several missiles arriving at military facilities in Vinnytsia region. There are casualties. The type of missiles is being established by the relevant services. The reasons for the failure of the missile warning system are being investigated," according to the report posted on Facebook on Sunday evening.

Tags: #vinnitsa #missiles

