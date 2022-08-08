Zelensky: Intl community needs to react to Russian strikes on Zaporizhia NPP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the need for a reaction from the international community after Russian strikes on the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

"I spoke today with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel. I informed him about the situation on the battlefield, about the threat that Russia had created by strikes on the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant. There is no nation in the world that can feel safe when a terrorist state shells a nuclear plant," he said in a video message on Sunday evening.

"God forbid, something irreparable will happen – and no one will stop the wind that will spread radioactive contamination. Therefore, a principled response from the international community to these Russian strikes on the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest in Europe, is needed right now," he stressed.