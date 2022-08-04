Facts

18:24 04.08.2022

Reznikov: Attempts to equalize Russian aggression and Ukrainian self–defense, as done in Amnesty International material, is evidence of loss of adequacy

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that any attempts to equalize unprovoked Russian aggression and Ukrainian self–defense, as done in the Amnesty International material, is evidence of a loss of adequacy and a way to destroy one's authority.

"The only reason why hundreds of thousands of our citizens are still alive, although they could have already died, and that millions have a home, although they could have lost it, is the selfless heroic actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This is proved by the facts of the simply brutal behavior of the Russian occupiers: the Russians have already used all types of weapons against the civilian population, except nuclear; the Russians commit mass killings of prisoners of war; the Russians massively rape women and children, maim, rob, destroy all living things; the Russians commit the crime of genocide against the Ukrainian people," the minister wrote on Facebook.

Reznikov stressed that "any attempts, even in passing, to equalize unprovoked Russian aggression and Ukrainian self–defense, as is done in the Amnesty International material, is evidence of a loss of adequacy and a way to destroy its authority."

"Any attempts to question the right of Ukrainians to resist genocide, to protect their families and homes, to protect their lives and the lives of their children, to resist the actions of the Russian Federation as a terrorist state is a perversion, no matter what legal structures disguise it," he said.

The Defense Minister noted that Ukraine is a state governed by the rule of law, where events in the war are comprehensively analyzed and evaluated, including legal ones.

"But we will not allow our army, our defenders, to be defamed. This is what I say as a lawyer," Reznikov stressed.

Earlier, Amnesty International published a statement saying that the Ukrainian army allegedly endangers the civilian population of the country due to the fact that it creates its bases in populated areas.

