First vessel with Ukrainian grain arrived in Istanbul

The first vessel with Ukrainian grain reached the entrance to Bosporus on Tuesday, according to data from the Marine Traffic portal.

According to it, Razoni bulk carrier has been at the anchorage of Bosphorus N Anch for about 40 minutes.

Earlier, Interfax-Ukraine said the ship left the port of Odesa on Monday.

It was noted that after arriving at the port, representatives of Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the UN will inspect the dry cargo ship, then it will continue moving along the intended route.