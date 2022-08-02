USA allocates another $550 mln in security assistance to Ukraine - White House

The United States is going to provide Ukraine with a new package of security assistance in the amount of $550 million, U.S. National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Monday.

"Today, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan; the Secretary of State, Tony Blinken; and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, spoke together with their Ukrainian counterparts about the enduring U.S. support to Ukraine as the Ukrainian people continue to stand up to Russian aggression, and to inform them about a new $550 million security assistance package that the Biden administration will authorize today," Kirby said at the White House briefing.

The State Department, for its part, confirmed the allocation of military equipment and weapons to Kyiv from the budget of the Ministry of Defense in the amount of up to $550 million.

"Today’s announcement includes more ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and 155mm artillery systems," the U.S. Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that according to the results of this tranche, the total amount of U.S. military assistance to Ukraine will amount to approximately $8.7 billion since President Joe Biden took office.