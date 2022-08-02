Zelensky: Grain exports from Ukraine depend on fulfillment of security parameters, which is responsibility of UN and Turkey

The export of grain and other food products from Ukraine depends on the fulfillment of security parameters, which is the responsibility of the United Nations and Turkey, which signed the relevant agreement, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"The implementation of the Initiative on the export of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products from our ports in the Black Sea began today. The first vessel carrying 26,000 tons of corn left the port of Odesa. As of now, it is too early to draw any conclusions and predict further events. But the port started working, the export traffic started, and this can be called the first positive signal that there is a chance to stop the spread of the food crisis in the world, " Zelensky said in a video message on Monday evening.

According to him, "currently, everything depends on the implementation of the security parameters of the Initiative, which is the responsibility of the partners, primarily the United Nations and Turkey."

At the same time, he stressed that we cannot have the illusions that Russia will simply refrain from trying to disrupt Ukrainian exports.

"Russia consistently provoked famine in the countries of Africa and Asia, which traditionally imported large volumes of Ukrainian food. And now - in conditions of extreme heat, as this year in Europe, the threat of a price crisis and a certain food shortage is also possible for some European countries. So, we’ll see how the agreements will work and whether there will really be security, " he said.

Zelensky also noted that Ukraine is ready to make a significant contribution to the stabilization of the world food market.

According to him, this has significant benefits for Ukraine itself.

"For our state, this is also of great benefit - and this is not only about billions of dollars in foreign exchange revenue. About half a million Ukrainians are involved in the cultivation of agricultural export crops, and if we add related industries, then this is plus a million jobs. That is why there is the appropriate state attention to the implementation of the export Initiative. Our people really need it, " the president said.