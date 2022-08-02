Facts

10:05 02.08.2022

Zelensky: Grain exports from Ukraine depend on fulfillment of security parameters, which is responsibility of UN and Turkey

2 min read
Zelensky: Grain exports from Ukraine depend on fulfillment of security parameters, which is responsibility of UN and Turkey

The export of grain and other food products from Ukraine depends on the fulfillment of security parameters, which is the responsibility of the United Nations and Turkey, which signed the relevant agreement, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"The implementation of the Initiative on the export of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products from our ports in the Black Sea began today. The first vessel carrying 26,000 tons of corn left the port of Odesa. As of now, it is too early to draw any conclusions and predict further events. But the port started working, the export traffic started, and this can be called the first positive signal that there is a chance to stop the spread of the food crisis in the world, " Zelensky said in a video message on Monday evening.

According to him, "currently, everything depends on the implementation of the security parameters of the Initiative, which is the responsibility of the partners, primarily the United Nations and Turkey."

At the same time, he stressed that we cannot have the illusions that Russia will simply refrain from trying to disrupt Ukrainian exports.

"Russia consistently provoked famine in the countries of Africa and Asia, which traditionally imported large volumes of Ukrainian food. And now - in conditions of extreme heat, as this year in Europe, the threat of a price crisis and a certain food shortage is also possible for some European countries. So, we’ll see how the agreements will work and whether there will really be security, " he said.

Zelensky also noted that Ukraine is ready to make a significant contribution to the stabilization of the world food market.

According to him, this has significant benefits for Ukraine itself.

"For our state, this is also of great benefit - and this is not only about billions of dollars in foreign exchange revenue. About half a million Ukrainians are involved in the cultivation of agricultural export crops, and if we add related industries, then this is plus a million jobs. That is why there is the appropriate state attention to the implementation of the export Initiative. Our people really need it, " the president said.

Tags: #grain #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

18:38 02.08.2022
Zelensky meets in Kyiv with incumbent head of OSCE, Polish FM Rau

Zelensky meets in Kyiv with incumbent head of OSCE, Polish FM Rau

16:40 02.08.2022
Zelensky, in talk with Stoltenberg, notes importance of Ukraine receiving non-lethal military aid from NATO in short time

Zelensky, in talk with Stoltenberg, notes importance of Ukraine receiving non-lethal military aid from NATO in short time

15:57 02.08.2022
Crimean prosecutor's office announces seizure of four ships exporting Ukrainian grain from occupied Crimea – media

Crimean prosecutor's office announces seizure of four ships exporting Ukrainian grain from occupied Crimea – media

13:16 02.08.2022
Zelensky replaces leadership of SBU’s Dept of information and analytical support – decrees

Zelensky replaces leadership of SBU’s Dept of information and analytical support – decrees

11:24 02.08.2022
Zelensky asks Macron to unblock macro-financial assistance of European Union

Zelensky asks Macron to unblock macro-financial assistance of European Union

11:16 02.08.2022
Zelensky: Power of democratic world makes mark on battlefield in Ukraine

Zelensky: Power of democratic world makes mark on battlefield in Ukraine

17:50 01.08.2022
Zelensky, Macron discuss arms supplies, documenting Russian war crimes

Zelensky, Macron discuss arms supplies, documenting Russian war crimes

17:29 01.08.2022
Conversation between Zelensky and Biden may be organized in near future

Conversation between Zelensky and Biden may be organized in near future

11:38 01.08.2022
First vessel with grain leaves Ukraine – Infrastructure Minister

First vessel with grain leaves Ukraine – Infrastructure Minister

09:50 01.08.2022
Zelensky: Strategically, Russia has no chance to win this war

Zelensky: Strategically, Russia has no chance to win this war

AD

HOT NEWS

Russians launch missile attack on Chervonohrad district – Lviv local authorities

Zelensky meets in Kyiv with incumbent head of OSCE, Polish FM Rau

OSCE presence in Ukraine to continue without Russia's consent – Rau

OSCE launches large, ambitious program for Ukraine – OSCE Chairman-in-Office

Zelensky, in talk with Stoltenberg, notes importance of Ukraine receiving non-lethal military aid from NATO in short time

LATEST

Russians launch missile attack on Chervonohrad district – Lviv local authorities

OSCE presence in Ukraine to continue without Russia's consent – Rau

OSCE launches large, ambitious program for Ukraine – OSCE Chairman-in-Office

Rada officials urge world to contribute to objective investigation of terrorist attack in Olenivka, recognize Russia as terrorist state, strengthen sanctions

Azov regiment on recognition of 'terrorist organization' in Russia: Russia looking for new reasons for its crimes

SBU liquidates million-strong bot farm destabilizing situation in Ukraine on order of political force

Russia has lost about 41,170 military personnel in Ukraine since start of full–scale invasion - AFU General Staff

Polish FM, OSCE Sec General visit Bucha

Ukrainian Ombudsman doesn’t receive response from UN to inquiries about mass murder of POWs in Olenivka

USA allocates another $550 mln in security assistance to Ukraine - White House

AD
AD
AD
AD