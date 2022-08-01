Facts

17:50 01.08.2022

Zelensky, Macron discuss arms supplies, documenting Russian war crimes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which the leaders of the states discussed cooperation in the field of security.

The parties agreed to coordinate further actions on the provision of security assistance to Ukraine by both France and other international partners, in particular as regards meeting the priority needs of Ukrainian defenders for modern weapons, the website of the Ukrainian president said on Monday.

Zelensky and Macron touched upon the issue of Russia’s ongoing war crimes in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian President expressed gratitude to the French side for the practical contribution to the efforts aimed to fight impunity of Russia, namely sending a group of medics and gendarmes to Ukraine to establish the facts of crimes committed by the Russian aggressor. In this regard, the issue of continuing the work of the specified group was discussed.

The President of Ukraine informed the French leader about the course of countering Russian aggression and the situation on the battlefield. “We are waging a war against a real terrorist state. Russia's planned cynical murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka is evidence of this,” Zelensky emphasized.

Considerable attention was paid to the participation of France in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, in particular to the participation in the implementation of the Fast Recovery Plan, as well as the issue of macro-financial support to Ukraine and the role of France in this process.

The topic of global food security was discussed separately. The interlocutors welcomed the initiative on the transportation of Ukrainian grain and emphasized the need for its unwavering implementation. The practical aspects of increasing the export of Ukrainian grain by other logistical ways were also discussed.

The President of France informed in detail about the results of his African tour, which, inter alia, resulted in the expansion of the anti-war coalition and the consolidation of international support for Ukraine given the full-scale aggression against our state by Russia.

Zelensky invited Macron to participate in the online summit of the international Crimea Platform on August 23.

The Telegram channel of the President's Office reported that the conversation lasted 1.5 hours.

