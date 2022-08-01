Facts

09:50 01.08.2022

Zelensky: Strategically, Russia has no chance to win this war

2 min read
Zelensky: Strategically, Russia has no chance to win this war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on all the defenders of Ukraine to hold on and said that strategically Russia has no chance of winning this war.

"Today I want to thank every resident of Mykolaiv for their indomitability, for protecting the city and the region. I also thank Nikopol, Kharkiv, Kryvy Rih and the entire Dnipropetrovsk region, the strong people of Zaporizhia and the region, all Ukrainians of the Kherson region, everyone who defends the outskirts of Odesa and the region... Thank you for your courage!" he said in a traditional video statement on Sunday evening.

"We have to hold on in defense, diplomacy and politics. To preserve our unity - and not only until the victory, but also after it, in order to qualitatively restore everything destroyed by the occupiers. I believe that we will do all this," the president said.

Zelensky said "now the Russian army is trying to strengthen its positions in the occupied areas of the south of our country, increasing activity in the relevant areas. Part of the Russian forces from their positions in the east are moved to the south – to Kherson region and Zaporizhia region... But this will not help them there."

Tags: #war #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

17:50 01.08.2022
Zelensky, Macron discuss arms supplies, documenting Russian war crimes

Zelensky, Macron discuss arms supplies, documenting Russian war crimes

17:29 01.08.2022
Conversation between Zelensky and Biden may be organized in near future

Conversation between Zelensky and Biden may be organized in near future

13:27 29.07.2022
Ukraine ready to export grain from port of Odesa, waiting for signals from partners about start of transportation – Zelensky

Ukraine ready to export grain from port of Odesa, waiting for signals from partners about start of transportation – Zelensky

13:11 29.07.2022
War damages to Ukraine's agricultural sector range from $4 bln to $6 bln – FAO

War damages to Ukraine's agricultural sector range from $4 bln to $6 bln – FAO

12:42 29.07.2022
Now is not time to accept unfavorable ceasefire proposals or peace deals with Russia – Kuleba

Now is not time to accept unfavorable ceasefire proposals or peace deals with Russia – Kuleba

09:25 29.07.2022
Zelensky thanks US senators for resolution recognizing Russia as state sponsor of terrorism

Zelensky thanks US senators for resolution recognizing Russia as state sponsor of terrorism

18:03 28.07.2022
Zelensky expects toughening of sanctions in next package

Zelensky expects toughening of sanctions in next package

16:24 28.07.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine to do everything to start talks on EU membership ASAP

Zelensky: Ukraine to do everything to start talks on EU membership ASAP

15:55 28.07.2022
Missile attack on Kropyvnytsky on Thursday kills five people, wounded 25 more – local authorities

Missile attack on Kropyvnytsky on Thursday kills five people, wounded 25 more – local authorities

15:34 28.07.2022
Fifteen people wounded in early morning missile attack on Kyiv region – police

Fifteen people wounded in early morning missile attack on Kyiv region – police

AD

HOT NEWS

Stefanchuk: Rada to soon include draft laws concerning EU requirements in order of consideration

Zelensky, Macron discuss arms supplies, documenting Russian war crimes

Ukraine looking for 203 children, most of whom disappeared in war zone

First vessel with grain leaves Ukraine – Infrastructure Minister

Russians shell Mykolaiv again – mayor

LATEST

Stefanchuk: Rada to soon include draft laws concerning EU requirements in order of consideration

It may become known whether ports in Mykolaiv will be able to open in few weeks – local governor

Forty-six settlements de-occupied in Kherson region – Butriy

Another four HIMARS arrive in Ukraine

Ukraine looking for 203 children, most of whom disappeared in war zone

24-hour call center of Ukraine's MFA started its operation

German MARS II MLRS delivered to Ukraine – Reznikov

Zakarpattia Regional Council wants to resume work of Uzhhorod Airport

Russia moving large numbers of troops to Ukraine's south – Intelligence Agency

New Zealand expands anti-Russian sanctions

AD
AD
AD
AD