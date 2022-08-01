Zelensky: Strategically, Russia has no chance to win this war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on all the defenders of Ukraine to hold on and said that strategically Russia has no chance of winning this war.

"Today I want to thank every resident of Mykolaiv for their indomitability, for protecting the city and the region. I also thank Nikopol, Kharkiv, Kryvy Rih and the entire Dnipropetrovsk region, the strong people of Zaporizhia and the region, all Ukrainians of the Kherson region, everyone who defends the outskirts of Odesa and the region... Thank you for your courage!" he said in a traditional video statement on Sunday evening.

"We have to hold on in defense, diplomacy and politics. To preserve our unity - and not only until the victory, but also after it, in order to qualitatively restore everything destroyed by the occupiers. I believe that we will do all this," the president said.

Zelensky said "now the Russian army is trying to strengthen its positions in the occupied areas of the south of our country, increasing activity in the relevant areas. Part of the Russian forces from their positions in the east are moved to the south – to Kherson region and Zaporizhia region... But this will not help them there."