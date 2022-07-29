Ukraine ready to export grain from port of Odesa, waiting for signals from partners about start of transportation – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed his readiness to export Ukrainian grain, Ukraine is waiting for signals from partners about the start of transportation.

"We are ready to export Ukrainian grain. We are waiting for signals from our partners about the start of transportation," Zelensky said on Telegram.

He said it is important for Ukraine to remain a guarantor of world food security. "While someone, blocking the Black Sea, takes lives in other states, we give them the opportunity to survive," the president said.