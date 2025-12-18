Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:39 18.12.2025

US Senate approves 2026 defense budget, $800 mln for Ukraine - media

1 min read
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget, $800 mln for Ukraine - media
Photo: Unsplash

On Wednesday, the US Senate approved a $900 billion defense policy bill for 2026, which provides for the allocation of $800 million to Ukraine, and sent it to the president for signature, CBS News has reported.

The document was supported by 77 senators, with 20 lawmakers opposed. According to it, the US defense budget in 2026 will amount to $901 billion.

The bill provides for a 3.8% salary increase for all military personnel.

It also provides $800 million in aid to Ukraine within the framework of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). Over the next two years, Kyiv will be allocated $400 million each. These funds will be directed to US companies for the supply of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

