Ukraine ready to exchange Medvedchuk for Mariupol defenders – MP

Ukraine is ready to exchange MP Viktor Medvedchuk, who was recently detained by the SBU, for civilians and defenders of Mariupol, MP, member of the parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavsky (Servant of the People faction) has said.

"The Ukrainian side is definitely ready to give up this subject of Russia if we get our civilians and our defenders of Mariupol in exchange," Venislavsky said on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday.

He said Ukraine is waiting for a reaction from the Russian leadership to Medvedchuk's proposal to exchange him for residents and defenders of Mariupol.

As reported, Medvedchuk recorded a video statement to the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, in which he asked to be exchanged for the defenders and residents of Mariupol besieged by Russian invaders.