Invaders fire at Kharkiv – mayor

The Russian occupiers on Tuesday morning, July 26, fired on Kharkiv, information about the victims is being clarified, mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov said.

"Again the night shelling of the city. It hit one of the parts of Kharkiv, which is closer to the center. Traditionally, a hit near a building that has nothing to do with military infrastructure," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday morning.

Terekhov stressed that there is no information about the victims yet.

"I hope that there will be no injured or dead people," the mayor added.