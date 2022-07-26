Russia has lost about 170 military, seven tanks, one helicopter in Ukraine in past day – AFU General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to about 170 people of military personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Tuesday morning, July 26, amounted to about 39,870 people, according to the Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, over the past day, the Russian Federation has lost seven tanks and nine armored combat vehicles in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion -1,737 and 3,959, respectively.

Also, one helicopter and three operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down in Ukraine on Monday, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - 189 and 722, respectively.

Four artillery systems of the occupiers, one multiple rocket launcher system, one air defense system, three units of automotive equipment (including tanks with fuel and lubricants) and two units of special equipment were destroyed.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost 880 artillery systems, 258 MLRS, 117 air defense systems, 222 aircraft, 174 cruise missiles, 2,835 cars and tankers, 75 units of special equipment and 15 vessels in Ukraine.

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Bakhmut direction," the summary says.

The General Staff stressed that the data is being clarified.