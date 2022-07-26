Facts

10:33 26.07.2022

Russia has lost about 170 military, seven tanks, one helicopter in Ukraine in past day – AFU General Staff

2 min read
Russia has lost about 170 military, seven tanks, one helicopter in Ukraine in past day – AFU General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to about 170 people of military personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Tuesday morning, July 26, amounted to about 39,870 people, according to the Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, over the past day, the Russian Federation has lost seven tanks and nine armored combat vehicles in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion -1,737 and 3,959, respectively.

Also, one helicopter and three operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down in Ukraine on Monday, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - 189 and 722, respectively.

Four artillery systems of the occupiers, one multiple rocket launcher system, one air defense system, three units of automotive equipment (including tanks with fuel and lubricants) and two units of special equipment were destroyed.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost 880 artillery systems, 258 MLRS, 117 air defense systems, 222 aircraft, 174 cruise missiles, 2,835 cars and tankers, 75 units of special equipment and 15 vessels in Ukraine.

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Bakhmut direction," the summary says.

The General Staff stressed that the data is being clarified.

Tags: #war #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

13:00 26.07.2022
Russian invaders launch 18 missiles at Mykolaiv, no casualties reported - Kim

Russian invaders launch 18 missiles at Mykolaiv, no casualties reported - Kim

12:49 26.07.2022
Ukraine returns bodies of 25 dead servicemen – Reintegration Ministry

Ukraine returns bodies of 25 dead servicemen – Reintegration Ministry

12:26 26.07.2022
Juvenile prosecutors: Some 358 children killed amid Russia’s armed aggression in Ukraine, more than 690 injured

Juvenile prosecutors: Some 358 children killed amid Russia’s armed aggression in Ukraine, more than 690 injured

10:50 26.07.2022
Zelensky on shelling of Zatoka: Everyone to be responsible for everything, every ‘liberator’ who destroys our lives

Zelensky on shelling of Zatoka: Everyone to be responsible for everything, every ‘liberator’ who destroys our lives

09:41 26.07.2022
Three people killed, eight wounded as result of shelling in Donetsk region in past 24 hours – region’s head

Three people killed, eight wounded as result of shelling in Donetsk region in past 24 hours – region’s head

09:36 26.07.2022
Invaders attack port infrastructure of Mykolaiv with rockets – Pivden command

Invaders attack port infrastructure of Mykolaiv with rockets – Pivden command

09:29 26.07.2022
Russians launch missiles at Odesa region – spokesperson of Regional Military Administration

Russians launch missiles at Odesa region – spokesperson of Regional Military Administration

18:09 25.07.2022
Three out of 15 German Gepard systems already at AFU disposal – Reznikov

Three out of 15 German Gepard systems already at AFU disposal – Reznikov

14:32 25.07.2022
Ukraine needs to prepare for heavy economic scenarios – Deputy NBU governor and President of KSE

Ukraine needs to prepare for heavy economic scenarios – Deputy NBU governor and President of KSE

12:51 22.07.2022
Death toll from hostile shelling of Kharkiv market rises to four – emergency service

Death toll from hostile shelling of Kharkiv market rises to four – emergency service

AD

HOT NEWS

Lavrynovych, Hryschenko are outside Ukraine, they put on wanted list – SBI

Council of EU extends Russia sanctions over Ukraine by another 6 months

SBU exposes Russia's plans for pseudo-referendum on annexation of Ukraine’s occupied regions

Ukraine returns bodies of 25 dead servicemen – Reintegration Ministry

Invaders fire at Kharkiv – mayor

LATEST

Lavrynovych, Hryschenko are outside Ukraine, they put on wanted list – SBI

Council of EU extends Russia sanctions over Ukraine by another 6 months

Language Ombudsman's secretariat receives 502 notifications of violations of language law

SBU exposes Russia's plans for pseudo-referendum on annexation of Ukraine’s occupied regions

France to give Ukrainian doctors 10,000 laptops - Digital Minister

Invaders fire at Kharkiv – mayor

Over 12,000 Starlink terminals operate in Ukraine - Fedorov

Russian occupiers abduct up to 100 employees since seizure of Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom President

Acting head of SPF Batova tenders resignation letter

Kyrylo Budanov appointed head of Intelligence Committee – Zelensky

AD
AD
AD
AD