Ukraine to start exporting grain through Black Sea ports - Zelensky

Ukraine will start exporting grain across the Black Sea in accordance with the agreements signed in Istanbul, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed.

"We have prepared everything. There is a corridor on our side, in our waters it is controlled by Ukraine, and checks (of vessels) in it will be carried out only by Ukrainians ... We will definitely start exports to once again prove to the whole world: it is not Ukraine that disrupts exports - these are the narratives that are being spread today as disinformation by the Russian side," Zelensky said at a briefing with the President of Guatemala in Kyiv, asked by the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

At the same time, according to him, further ensuring the security of Ukrainian grain exports lies with Turkey and the UN, with which relevant agreements have been concluded.

"We trust Turkey and the UN, with which we have signed relevant documents on grain exports, and they must take care of the safety of ships of other states that have agreed to transport grain, corn, barley to other countries," the president said.

In this context, he also noted that the release of the Snake Island is an important factor in controlling the safety of other grain transportation corridors.

"This is important regarding the security control of other grain transportation corridors, and then the question is for the UN and Turkey, how much they will be able to control the Russian Federation, which, as it turned out, can fire missiles even after agreements," Zelensky added.