Occupiers fire at Mykolaiv with six S-300 missiles on Sat morning, preliminarily no casualties

On the morning of Saturday, July 23, Russian occupiers fired at Mykolaiv with six S-300 rockets, without any casualties, Vitaliy Kim, the head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, said.

"On the morning of July 23, at around 04:20, the enemy attacked the city with six S-300 missiles. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in the territory of a warehouse and dry grass in the open area. Other hits were in the outskirts of the city. Preliminarily, there were no casualties or injuries. Detailed information is being specified," he said on Telegram on Saturday morning.