Russian occupiers place military equipment, explosives in turbine room of power unit No. 1 of Zaporizhia NPP

The Russian invaders have placed at least 14 units of heavy military equipment with ammunition, weapons and explosives in the turbine room of power unit 1 of Zaporizhia NPP, the Energoatom state-owned enterprise reported on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

"The entire arsenal of brought heavy equipment with all the ammunition is now very close to the equipment that ensures the operation of the turbine generator," the company said.

According to Energoatom, in particular, the military arsenal is located in close proximity to the main oil tank, which contains flammable oil that cools the steam turbine. There is also explosive hydrogen used to cool the generator.

"The military equipment of the invaders made it impossible for specialized firefighters and other vehicles to access the turbine room of power unit No. 1. Consequently, the risk of a fire increases many times over, and its extinguishing becomes extremely problematic," Energoatom said.

As Energoatom warned, in the event of a fire in the turbine room, it will arise due to accidental detonation of ammunition. Its scale can be equal to the fire that occurred during the Chornobyl accident.

"The invaders continue to cynically violate absolutely all norms and requirements of fire, nuclear and radiation safety of nuclear power plants, keeping heavy military equipment, ammunition for it, weapons and explosives right in the turbine room of the power unit of Europe's largest nuclear power plant," the company said.

Energoatom has once again appealed to the international community to take measures for the speedy liberation of Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, since only Ukraine can guarantee the plant's uninterrupted and safe operation.

As reported, on July 20, the Russian occupiers began to demand that Zaporizhia NPP administration open turbine rooms for them at the 1st, 2nd and 3rd power units of the plant to place their full military arsenal there.