At least 17 wounded amid morning enemy shelling in Kharkiv – Synehubov

As a result of the enemy shelling of Kharkiv on Thursday morning, at least 17 people were injured, said head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

"According to preliminary data from the Regional Center for Emergency Medical Care, as a result of the shelling of one of the residential areas of Kharkiv, 17 people were injured," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov said that there was a hit in one of the medical institutions, people were injured.