Facts

10:42 21.07.2022

At least 17 wounded amid morning enemy shelling in Kharkiv – Synehubov

1 min read
At least 17 wounded amid morning enemy shelling in Kharkiv – Synehubov

As a result of the enemy shelling of Kharkiv on Thursday morning, at least 17 people were injured, said head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

"According to preliminary data from the Regional Center for Emergency Medical Care, as a result of the shelling of one of the residential areas of Kharkiv, 17 people were injured," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov said that there was a hit in one of the medical institutions, people were injured.

Tags: #kharkiv #war

MORE ABOUT

13:39 21.07.2022
Russia has lost about 100 military, four tanks, seven drones in Ukraine over the past day – AFU General Staff

Russia has lost about 100 military, four tanks, seven drones in Ukraine over the past day – AFU General Staff

11:36 21.07.2022
Russian invaders launch seven S-300 missiles at Mykolaiv at night, shell settlements in Mykolaiv region – region’s head Kim

Russian invaders launch seven S-300 missiles at Mykolaiv at night, shell settlements in Mykolaiv region – region’s head Kim

10:39 21.07.2022
Invaders fire at warehouse with humanitarian aid in Mykolaiv region at night, thousands of tonnes of products burned – head of Military Administration

Invaders fire at warehouse with humanitarian aid in Mykolaiv region at night, thousands of tonnes of products burned – head of Military Administration

17:48 20.07.2022
Ukraine calls on China to not politicize Russia's aggression against Ukraine, use its influence on Moscow to stop war

Ukraine calls on China to not politicize Russia's aggression against Ukraine, use its influence on Moscow to stop war

10:32 20.07.2022
At least three civilians killed, incl child amid morning shelling of Kharkiv - Synehubov

At least three civilians killed, incl child amid morning shelling of Kharkiv - Synehubov

10:47 19.07.2022
Zaluzhny in talk with Milley: We managed to stabilize situation, it is completely controllable

Zaluzhny in talk with Milley: We managed to stabilize situation, it is completely controllable

09:22 19.07.2022
As result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, 353 children killed, 676 wounded – PGO

As result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, 353 children killed, 676 wounded – PGO

09:08 19.07.2022
Four wounded due to Russian missile attack in Odesa – local authorities

Four wounded due to Russian missile attack in Odesa – local authorities

17:25 18.07.2022
Invaders fire at Mykolaiv, two merged territorial communities at night, 14 people wounded in past 24 hours – regional council

Invaders fire at Mykolaiv, two merged territorial communities at night, 14 people wounded in past 24 hours – regional council

16:19 16.07.2022
Missile attack on Chuhuiv allegedly carried out from territory of Belgorod region – police

Missile attack on Chuhuiv allegedly carried out from territory of Belgorod region – police

AD

HOT NEWS

Never felt as healthy as now – Zelensky in response to fake about his state of health

NBU predicts inflation growth in 2022 to over 30%, its decline to 20.7% in 2023

Russian occupiers place military equipment, explosives in turbine room of power unit No. 1 of Zaporizhia NPP

Ukrainian MFA urges Iran to refrain from statements or steps fuelling Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Russia has lost about 100 military, four tanks, seven drones in Ukraine over the past day – AFU General Staff

LATEST

MP publishes copy of presidential decree on termination of Ukrainian citizenship for Kolomoisky, Korban, Rabinovych

There is risk of sabotage, reconnaissance groups' penetration into Ukraine from Belarus – intelligence agency

Never felt as healthy as now – Zelensky in response to fake about his state of health

UK to send scores of artillery pieces, hundreds of drones, hundreds more anti-tank weapons to Ukraine

Russia already used up 50% of stock of modern missiles – intelligence agency

No one will agree to weaken security regime in Black Sea when exporting Ukrainian grain – Podoliak

NBU predicts inflation growth in 2022 to over 30%, its decline to 20.7% in 2023

National TV Council annuls licenses of Rinat Akhmetov's TV companies

Russian occupiers place military equipment, explosives in turbine room of power unit No. 1 of Zaporizhia NPP

Russia attacks 900 times border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions after their de-occupation

AD
AD
AD
AD