Two civilians injured as result of enemy shelling of suburbs of Kharkiv – Synehubov

Two residents of the suburban village of Tsyrkuny were injured as a result of Russian shelling, said the head of Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Synehubov.

In general, according to his information, three settlements in Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes over the past day.

"Two people were injured as a result of the shelling. In the village of Tsyrkuny, an 81-year-old and a 60-year-old woman were injured," Synehubov wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to him, as a result of the enemy shelling in Tsyrkuny, a private house was damaged, in Kupiansk - a multi-storey and a private house, and in Ivashky - a private house.