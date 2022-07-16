Tkachenko: Russia deliberately seeks to destroy Ukrainian identity, cultural heritage, so intl organizations should increase pressure on aggressor state

Russia is deliberately seeking to destroy the Ukrainian identity and cultural heritage of Ukraine, so international organizations should increase pressure on the aggressor state, Culture Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko has said.

"As of today, the Russians have committed 423 crimes against our cultural heritage. They are targeting our heritage on purpose. Each speaker expressed his vision of the war in Ukraine – and this is the only one – Russia is trying to destroy our identity. International organizations should increase pressure on Russia to stop this terrorism against the Ukrainian nation," Tkachenko said on his Telegram channel following the meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday.

He said the meeting was attended by both permanent representatives of countries to the UN, and representatives of UNESCO and International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS).

"All participants (except Russia, of course) condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine, which destroys the cultural heritage, our language, literature, plunders our museums. This is an attempt to wipe everything Ukrainian off the face of the earth. But the whole world understands this and Russia will not succeed," the minister said.

He also thanked Albania and Poland for organizing and all participating countries for supporting Ukraine.

"Only together can we stop the aggressor," Tkachenko said.