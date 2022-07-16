Facts

11:05 16.07.2022

Occupiers must feel sanctions response to terror – Zelensky

1 min read
Occupiers must feel sanctions response to terror – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said the occupiers must feel a fair response to terror, in particular, due to sanctions.

"Today, the European Union announced the first details of the new, seventh sanctions package being prepared against the Russian Federation, and the task of Ukrainian diplomats is to do everything to strengthen this package," he said in a video address on Friday night.

After an attack on Vinnytsia and other terrorist attacks by the Russian army, the occupiers must feel what a fair response to terror means, the president said.

"In particular, it will be felt thanks to sanctions. Of course, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will certainly provide their part of the answer," Zelensky said.

Tags: #sanctions #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

18:06 15.07.2022
EC proposes new package of measures to strengthen sanctions against Russia

EC proposes new package of measures to strengthen sanctions against Russia

12:23 14.07.2022
Zelensky after attack on Vinnytsia: Russia is killer country

Zelensky after attack on Vinnytsia: Russia is killer country

10:31 14.07.2022
Zelensky to address The Hague on prosecution of Russian war criminals

Zelensky to address The Hague on prosecution of Russian war criminals

10:10 14.07.2022
There is some progress in talks on grain exports in Turkey – Zelensky

There is some progress in talks on grain exports in Turkey – Zelensky

16:36 13.07.2022
Zelensky: Russian terror tactics should not become global norm

Zelensky: Russian terror tactics should not become global norm

09:53 13.07.2022
Invaders realize what modern artillery is, and that they won’t have safe rear – Zelensky

Invaders realize what modern artillery is, and that they won’t have safe rear – Zelensky

10:10 12.07.2022
Zelensky calls on Rada deputies to treat bill on status of Poles in Ukraine as conscientiously as possible

Zelensky calls on Rada deputies to treat bill on status of Poles in Ukraine as conscientiously as possible

10:02 12.07.2022
Zelensky: Canada's transfer of turbine to Russia is dangerous decision for entire democratic world

Zelensky: Canada's transfer of turbine to Russia is dangerous decision for entire democratic world

17:20 11.07.2022
Duda announces introduction of bill by Zelensky to Rada on special status of Poles in Ukraine

Duda announces introduction of bill by Zelensky to Rada on special status of Poles in Ukraine

14:59 11.07.2022
Zelensky orders servicemen to de-occupy south of Ukraine – Reznikov

Zelensky orders servicemen to de-occupy south of Ukraine – Reznikov

AD

HOT NEWS

U.S. sees no signs of weapons smuggling out of Ukraine

EC proposes new package of measures to strengthen sanctions against Russia

Social Policy Minister Lazebna sends letter of resignation to parliament

Russia loses 130 servicemen, five tanks, one aircraft in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Reznikov quells Western fears that Ukraine could become source of arms smuggling

LATEST

Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down four Kh-101 missiles launched by enemy at Dnipro – Air Forces

U.S. sees no signs of weapons smuggling out of Ukraine

Two killed pulled out of rubble in Nikopol – emergency service

Number of victims of Russian missile attack in Dnipro reaches 16 – Reznichenko

Social Policy Minister Lazebna sends letter of resignation to parliament

Borrell announces opening of European Diplomatic Academy in Brussels for young diplomats from EU, Ukraine

USA plans to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-15 and F-16 – Yermak

Russian invaders inflict another airstrike on Kramatorsk – mayor

Poroshenko Foundation, NGO Sprava Hromad donate 350 drones from Estonia to AFU

Enemy attacks Kharkiv reportedly with S-300 missiles last night – police

AD
AD
AD
AD