Occupiers must feel sanctions response to terror – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said the occupiers must feel a fair response to terror, in particular, due to sanctions.

"Today, the European Union announced the first details of the new, seventh sanctions package being prepared against the Russian Federation, and the task of Ukrainian diplomats is to do everything to strengthen this package," he said in a video address on Friday night.

After an attack on Vinnytsia and other terrorist attacks by the Russian army, the occupiers must feel what a fair response to terror means, the president said.

"In particular, it will be felt thanks to sanctions. Of course, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will certainly provide their part of the answer," Zelensky said.