Russia attacks two major universities in Mykolaiv
Head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim reported on the attack of the Russian military on the two largest universities in Mykolaiv.
"Today, terrorist Russia attacked two largest universities in Mykolaiv. At least ten missiles. Now they are attacking our education. I ask the universities of all democratic countries to declare that Russia is what it really is, that is the terrorist," he said in a Telegram channel on Friday morning.