US Senator Brewer arrives in Zaporizhia to assist, debunk myths of Russian propaganda about war in Ukraine – city council

U.S. Senator Tom Brewer has arrived in frontline Zaporizhia to study the situation in detail, provide assistance and debunk the myths of Russian propaganda about the war in Ukraine, secretary of Zaporizhia City Council Anatoliy Kurtiev has said.

According to him, Nebraska State Senator Tom Brewer, who has served in the U.S. Army for more than 36 years, is touring Zaporizhia region, as well as other regions, to write a report on the war in Ukraine and provide effective assistance.

"The senator believes that the world should know the truth about the full-scale war in Ukraine, so he studies the real situation on the ground in detail and works to debunk the myths of Russian propaganda," Kurtiev said.

Brewer paid attention to the defense system of Zaporizhia, located not far from the frontline. To date, the regional center has three lines of defense, which makes it unlikely that the enemy will want to approach the city by land.

At the same time, air threat remains in Zaporizhia.

According to Kurtiev, in response to Senator Brewer's question about the current needs of Zaporizhia today, local authorities replied that the city, as well as the region and all of Ukraine, especially needs heavy weapons.

Brewer said that based on the results of his trip, he plans to raise a number of important issues in the United States about assistance to Ukraine – from military to humanitarian.