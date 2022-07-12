Five more Ukrainians released from Russian captivity – Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Agency

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (POWs) reported on a special operation, during which five Ukrainians were released from Russian captivity.

"During the special operation carried out by the forces of the special units of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region, five citizens of Ukraine, who were held captive by the Russian occupiers, were released. A serviceman of the Ukrainian Navy, a former police officer and three civilians are among them," the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports on the Telegram channel.

It is noted that one of the released has a serious combat wound.

Now all those released are under the care of the Ukrainian authorities and receive proper treatment.