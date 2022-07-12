Facts

13:50 12.07.2022

Five more Ukrainians released from Russian captivity – Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Agency

1 min read
Five more Ukrainians released from Russian captivity – Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Agency

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (POWs) reported on a special operation, during which five Ukrainians were released from Russian captivity.

"During the special operation carried out by the forces of the special units of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region, five citizens of Ukraine, who were held captive by the Russian occupiers, were released. A serviceman of the Ukrainian Navy, a former police officer and three civilians are among them," the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports on the Telegram channel.

It is noted that one of the released has a serious combat wound.

Now all those released are under the care of the Ukrainian authorities and receive proper treatment.

Tags: #defense_ministry #special_operation

MORE ABOUT

17:11 02.07.2022
Russians conduct mass searches in temporarily occupied Chaplynka – intelligence

Russians conduct mass searches in temporarily occupied Chaplynka – intelligence

18:01 29.06.2022
Largest exchange of prisoners since Feb 24: some 144 Ukrainian defenders released, including 43 Azov servicemen – Defense Intelligence

Largest exchange of prisoners since Feb 24: some 144 Ukrainian defenders released, including 43 Azov servicemen – Defense Intelligence

15:02 28.06.2022
Sixteen Ukrainian defenders, one civilian released from captivity during 17 for 15 swap – Intelligence Agency

Sixteen Ukrainian defenders, one civilian released from captivity during 17 for 15 swap – Intelligence Agency

16:44 27.06.2022
Exhibition of Russian equipment destroyed by Ukrainian defense forces opened in Warsaw

Exhibition of Russian equipment destroyed by Ukrainian defense forces opened in Warsaw

15:37 24.06.2022
Russian invaders abduct relatives of Ukrainian servicemen, including children – Ukrainian intelligence

Russian invaders abduct relatives of Ukrainian servicemen, including children – Ukrainian intelligence

17:06 06.06.2022
Belarus extends terms of checking AFU combat readiness until June 11 – Defense Ministry

Belarus extends terms of checking AFU combat readiness until June 11 – Defense Ministry

16:28 06.06.2022
Russia keeps five ships in Black Sea with possible total salvo of 34 cruise missiles – Defense Ministry

Russia keeps five ships in Black Sea with possible total salvo of 34 cruise missiles – Defense Ministry

12:07 03.06.2022
Russian occupiers jeopardize safe operation of Zaporizhia NPP - Ukrainian intelligence

Russian occupiers jeopardize safe operation of Zaporizhia NPP - Ukrainian intelligence

16:13 30.05.2022
Ship carrying Russian cruise missiles with possible total salvo of eight missiles is in Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Ship carrying Russian cruise missiles with possible total salvo of eight missiles is in Black Sea - Defense Ministry

11:04 26.05.2022
Regrouping of Russian troops in southern Ukraine indicates intention of Russia to gain foothold in these territories - intelligence

Regrouping of Russian troops in southern Ukraine indicates intention of Russia to gain foothold in these territories - intelligence

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 41 – emergency service

Four-party meeting with Ukraine, UN, Turkey and Russia on unblocking Ukrainian grain planned in Istanbul on July 13 - MFA

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 38

General from Simferopol, five officers killed due to attacks on invaders’ HQ near Kherson – spokesperson of Odesa Regional Military Administration

Death toll of Chasiv Yar tragedy reaches 35 – Emergency Service

LATEST

OSCE PA to consider possible expulsion of Russia during autumn meeting in Bulgaria

Finnish fast food chain Hesburger reopens restaurants in Ukraine

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 41 – emergency service

Four-party meeting with Ukraine, UN, Turkey and Russia on unblocking Ukrainian grain planned in Istanbul on July 13 - MFA

Enerhodar mayor says statements on shelling of SBU building are occupiers' provocation

Four hospitalized due to enemy shelling of Kharkiv – Synehubov

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 38

Rada proposes to recognize state sovereignty of Ichkeria – draft resolution

American ATN delivers thermal optics to AFU for $13.2 mln in crypto deal – expert

Zhytomyr region receives humanitarian cargo from Japan for first time – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

AD
AD
AD
AD