16:08 11.07.2022

Enemy conducts assault operations to improve tactical positions in Novopavlivka direction, uses aviation – AFU General Staff

The Russian occupation forces conduct assault operations in order to improve their tactical positions in Novopavlivka direction. The enemy also hinders activities of Ukrainians units by regular shelling attacks and uses assault and army aviation, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said.

In Volyn, Polissia and Siversky directions, the situation did not change significantly. The enemy mounted artillery attacks on Karpovychi in Chernihiv region.

In Slobozhansky direction, the enemy is focused on holding the occupied positions in Kharkiv direction and preventing the offensive of the Ukrainian defense forces. The enemy takes measures to equip its units.

The Russian occupation forces shelled Kharkiv districts and Bazyliyivka, Petrivka, Ruski Tyshky, Slatyne, Prudianka, Rubizhne and Blahodatne using artillery, multiple rocket launchers and tanks.

In Slovyansk direction, the enemy mounted artillery attacks on Dibrovne, Mazanivka, Bohorodychne, Adamivka and Kurulky. The invaders also launched an airstrike near Bohorodychne. The Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled the enemy assault in Krasnopillia direction.

In Donetsk direction, the enemy is preparing for intensive military operations in Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions.

In Novopavlivka direction, the enemy conducted assault operations in order to improve its tactical positions. The invaders regularly shell the defense positions along the contact line in order to prevent hinder their activities. The Russian forces also actively use assault and army aviation.

In Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct any active operations.

It shelled Siversk, Zakotne, Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, Bilohorivka, Verkhmiokamyane and Spirne using artillery.

In Bakhmut direction, the enemy forces mounted mortar and artillery attacks on Berestove, Pokrovske, Soledar, Zaitzeve, Vershyna, Novoluhanske, Klyschyivka and New York.

The Russian occupation forces also mounted missile attacks near Berestove, Spirne, Striapivka and Vuhlehirsk Thermal Power Plant.

In Avdiyivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivsk and Zporizhia direction, the enemy shelled Avdiyivka, Kralivka, Matyinka, Sribne, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Vremivka, Bilohirya, Poltavka, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhove and Kamyanske. The occupiers launched a missile attack on Orikhove district and airstrikes on Volodymyrivka, Pavlivka and Novoandriyivka districts.

The enemy's another offensive attempt in Maryinka direction failed. The Russian troops came under fire of the Ukrainian defenders and shamefully ran back.

In Pivdennobuzky direction, the enemy focused on preventing the offensive of the defense forces. It mounted artillery attacks on Osokorivka Dobrianka, Olhyne, Velyka Kostromka, Bila Krynytsia, Kalynivka, Kyselivka, Liubomyrivka, Kobzartsi, Chervona Dolyna, Shyroke, Partyzanske, Kotliarove, Posad-Pokrovske and Prybuzke districts.

In the waters of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, the group of enemy warships is focused on hitting important military and civilian infrastructure facilities with cruise missiles as well as blocking operations of the Ukrainian Navy and Border Guard forces.

The enemy keeps two carriers with Kalibr cruise missiles prepared for attacks.

15:07 09.07.2022
Ukrainian delegation takes part in Conference of European Armies in Germany

10:30 08.07.2022
Enemy has lost 250 military personnel, 35 tanks, 14 armored vehicles over past day - General Staff

18:55 06.07.2022
Zelensky says he has no misunderstandings with General Staff on issue of restricting movement of military service within country

16:35 06.07.2022
AFU denies info spread by Russian propagandists about alleged destruction of HIMARS

16:12 06.07.2022
General Staff cancels document regulating procedure for movement of conscripts within Ukraine, it will be finalized – Zaluzhny

11:57 05.07.2022
Russia has lost about 150 military, five tanks, two drones in Ukraine over past day – AFU General Staff

14:59 02.07.2022
Russia's losses amount to over 35,870 soldiers since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

18:11 30.06.2022
Belarus sends another batch of ammunition for needs of Russian occupation forces – AFU General Staff

18:02 30.06.2022
Enemy uses rocket weapons 202 times against Ukraine from June 13 to June 29, which is 120 more strikes than in previous weeks - AFU General Staff

14:35 30.06.2022
Ukrainian army liberates Potiomkine village in Kherson region

