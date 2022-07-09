Defense Secretary of UK visits Ukrainian military arrived for training

The first cohort of Ukrainian soldiers taking part in a major new UK-led military programme, which will train up to 10,000 Ukrainians over the coming months, have arrived in the UKRAINE, Defense Secretary of the UK Ben Wallace visited the Ukrainian soldiers.

According to the UK government website, the programme is part of the UK's enduring commitment to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia's unprovoked invasion, which so far amounts to more than GBP 2.3 billion in military aid and includes more than 5,000 NLAW anti-tank weapons and M270 multiple launch rocket systems.

"This ambitious new training programme is the next phase in the UK's support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in their fight against Russian aggression. Using the world-class expertise of the British Army we will help Ukraine to rebuild its forces and scale-up its resistance as they defend their country's sovereignty and their right to choose their own future," the press service said, citing the Defense Secretary.

Each course will last several weeks. The training will give volunteer recruits with little to no military experience the skills to be effective in frontline combat. Based on the UK's basic soldier training, the course covers weapons handling, battlefield first aid, fieldcraft, patrol tactics and the Law of Armed Conflict.

"The Government has rapidly procured AK variant assault rifles for the training programme, meaning Ukrainian soldiers can train on the weapons they will be using on the front line. This effort was supported by the Welsh Guards, who tested more than 2,400 such rifles in 17 days to ensure they were ready for the Ukrainians to commence their training. The UK has also gifted clothing and equipment to support Ukrainian soldiers in their training and deployment back to Ukraine," the press service said.