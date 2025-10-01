Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:53 01.10.2025

Zelenskyy invites Princess Anne to take part in next summit of Intl Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children

3 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Princess Anne of Great Britain, who is on her first visit to Ukraine after the restoration of independence (Princess Anne visited Kyiv twice before in 1973 and 1990), they discussed assistance to Ukrainian refugees and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, the press service of the President's Office said.

As noted in a statement on the presidential website, the meeting took place on the territory of the Sophia Kyivska National Reserve.

The head of state thanked Her Royal Highness for the special attention and support of Ukraine and our people. There are almost 250,000 Ukrainians in the UK who were forced to leave their homes due to Russian aggression. The issue of helping them is constantly in the focus of the royal family's attention. The president also expressed gratitude to Princess Anne for visiting the veterans and talking to them. Zelenskyy said it is essential that Her Royal Highness is taking care of this issue.

"One of the key topics of the meeting is the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. The Head of State noted that the United Kingdom is actively participating in the work of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. Ukraine is counting on further support for all its initiatives," the statement reads.

As noted, Princess Anne spoke about the meeting with children who were successfully returned home. The president said every child is important and everything must be done for their reintegration. Zelenskyy invited Her Highness to take part in the next summit of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

In addition, during the meeting, they discussed the rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers, in particular with the involvement of animals, and the methods used to restore the physical and mental health of patients. They also exchanged views on the implementation of barrier-free practices for full social reintegration. Princess Anne of England shared her impressions of a visit to one of these rehabilitation centers in Bucha.

As reported on the official website of the British royal family, the princess visited Ukraine at the request of the Ministry of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, expressing solidarity with the children and families living there.

"Her Royal Highness paid tribute to the Children's Memorial alongside First Lady Zelenska. The Princess Royal laid a teddy bear at the memorial, which commemorates the children who have died since the conflict began. During her visit to Kyiv, Her Royal Highness met with representatives of the police and armed forces and heard about their vital role in protecting women and children. While visiting the Children's Rights Protection Centre, the Princess listened to families and children who have returned and been reintegrated, and spoke with those who are working tirelessly to bring more Ukrainian children back," the statement reads.

Princess Anne also visited Kherson Cultural Exhibition, which is dedicated to the history of the frontline city. "The exhibition was supported by the Partnership for a Resilient Ukraine, which is led by the United Kingdom and supported by partner countries. PFRU supports liberated communities in their recovery, working with them to address gaps in services," the statement reads.

Tags: #princess_anne #children #uk

MORE ABOUT

19:27 30.09.2025
Yermak: 16 teenagers rescued from occupied territories

Yermak: 16 teenagers rescued from occupied territories

17:27 29.09.2025
Ukraine asking other countries to join in creating registry of abducted Ukrainian children

Ukraine asking other countries to join in creating registry of abducted Ukrainian children

20:35 25.09.2025
Sybiha, Vatican rep Gallagher discuss release of POWs, deported children

Sybiha, Vatican rep Gallagher discuss release of POWs, deported children

19:46 23.09.2025
Zelenska: It to take 50 years to return all children abducted by Russia

Zelenska: It to take 50 years to return all children abducted by Russia

19:44 23.09.2025
Canada to intensify work with Ukraine, USA, EU to secure immediate return of Ukrainian children – PM Carney

Canada to intensify work with Ukraine, USA, EU to secure immediate return of Ukrainian children – PM Carney

19:20 23.09.2025
Ukraine to introduce resolution condemning child abduction – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to introduce resolution condemning child abduction – Zelenskyy

19:16 23.09.2025
Ukraine plans to hold next summit on return of Ukrainian children in Brussels – Zelenskyy

Ukraine plans to hold next summit on return of Ukrainian children in Brussels – Zelenskyy

19:44 22.09.2025
Two more Ukrainian teenagers managed to be saved from occupation – Yermak

Two more Ukrainian teenagers managed to be saved from occupation – Yermak

12:04 21.09.2025
URCS launches safety project for children

URCS launches safety project for children

19:48 17.09.2025
Register of Damages for Ukraine includes categories on forced displacement of children, adults – Mudra

Register of Damages for Ukraine includes categories on forced displacement of children, adults – Mudra

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz attracts EUR 300 mln in EIB financing for gas purchase

Ukraine receives EUR 4 billion from EU at expense of frozen Russian assets – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine receives EUR 4 billion from EU at expense of frozen Russian assets

Ukraine war a threat to all of Europe - Frederiksen at EU summit

Zelenskyy orders report on causes for Odesa tragedy

LATEST

Zelenskyy: It's crucial to respond to Russia so they feel price of their actions

Govt determines procedure for sending servicemen to NATO-Ukraine JATEC Center in Poland – Svyrydenko

Russia prepares plan to seize European assets if EU makes decision on frozen Russian funds

British company plans to send inexpensive medium-range strike drones to Ukraine

Missile strike on Balaklia kills one, injures five

Nauseda: The war costs Ukraine approximately EUR 1 bln annually

Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting on Hungary's blocking of Ukrainian media: It goes beyond acceptable regulatory practices

Info about 'Azov fighters' who allegedly complain about command, large losses in their battalion, is fake

Sappers demine record 1,700 hectares of farmland in Kharkiv region

Sybiha about Orban's statement: Does Hungary intend to withdraw from all organizations that Ukraine is member of?

AD
AD