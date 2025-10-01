Zelenskyy invites Princess Anne to take part in next summit of Intl Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Princess Anne of Great Britain, who is on her first visit to Ukraine after the restoration of independence (Princess Anne visited Kyiv twice before in 1973 and 1990), they discussed assistance to Ukrainian refugees and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, the press service of the President's Office said.

As noted in a statement on the presidential website, the meeting took place on the territory of the Sophia Kyivska National Reserve.

The head of state thanked Her Royal Highness for the special attention and support of Ukraine and our people. There are almost 250,000 Ukrainians in the UK who were forced to leave their homes due to Russian aggression. The issue of helping them is constantly in the focus of the royal family's attention. The president also expressed gratitude to Princess Anne for visiting the veterans and talking to them. Zelenskyy said it is essential that Her Royal Highness is taking care of this issue.

"One of the key topics of the meeting is the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. The Head of State noted that the United Kingdom is actively participating in the work of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. Ukraine is counting on further support for all its initiatives," the statement reads.

As noted, Princess Anne spoke about the meeting with children who were successfully returned home. The president said every child is important and everything must be done for their reintegration. Zelenskyy invited Her Highness to take part in the next summit of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

In addition, during the meeting, they discussed the rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers, in particular with the involvement of animals, and the methods used to restore the physical and mental health of patients. They also exchanged views on the implementation of barrier-free practices for full social reintegration. Princess Anne of England shared her impressions of a visit to one of these rehabilitation centers in Bucha.

As reported on the official website of the British royal family, the princess visited Ukraine at the request of the Ministry of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, expressing solidarity with the children and families living there.

"Her Royal Highness paid tribute to the Children's Memorial alongside First Lady Zelenska. The Princess Royal laid a teddy bear at the memorial, which commemorates the children who have died since the conflict began. During her visit to Kyiv, Her Royal Highness met with representatives of the police and armed forces and heard about their vital role in protecting women and children. While visiting the Children's Rights Protection Centre, the Princess listened to families and children who have returned and been reintegrated, and spoke with those who are working tirelessly to bring more Ukrainian children back," the statement reads.

Princess Anne also visited Kherson Cultural Exhibition, which is dedicated to the history of the frontline city. "The exhibition was supported by the Partnership for a Resilient Ukraine, which is led by the United Kingdom and supported by partner countries. PFRU supports liberated communities in their recovery, working with them to address gaps in services," the statement reads.