13:33 08.07.2022

Accusations of Nazism in Ukraine cause anger, but they look like joke – Zelensky in interview with CNN

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he feels angry because of Ukraine's accusations of Nazism, which, at the same time, look like a joke.

"When I hear this from Russia, there are two feelings: the first is anger because of this injustice. Then comes the second feeling, more just. I find what they say funny. It looks like a joke, like a caricature," he said in an interview with CNN released on Friday.

"In a state like Ukraine, with such a multinational population, with people who communicate in different languages, many of whom know Russian better than many Russians. When one person can have Ukrainian, Jewish blood, Belarusian, Greek, Russian roots. These people who were completely occupied during the Second World War. There are no our ancestors, they were executed because they are of Jewish origin, their blood is not like that," he said.

"I thought it was over, but now it's coming back. These statements are statements of sick people. You can't laugh at the disease, the disease can be cured. But what I hear from them is a disease that cannot be treated. They wanted to be sick themselves," Zelensky said.

